What to expect from tomorrow's episode of Beyond the Gates (April 17, 2025)?

On April 16, 2025, Beyond the Gates escalated the drama across several storylines. Dani pushed back on Andre’s concern about her drinking, brushing it off while quietly spiraling. Ted panicked when Andre visited during a massage session with Nicole, worried his past affair might finally come to light.

Bill’s patience snapped after Mike insulted Naomi, leading to a physical confrontation. Meanwhile, Dani warned Hayley to prepare for the day Bill may discard her, and Martin clashed with Smitty over how to handle Tyrell’s bullying at school. Naomi and Jacob also shared an intimate moment, oddly interrupted by a Tide detergent plug.

Looking ahead to April 17, 2025, spoilers suggest that Bill is about to get backed into a corner by Naomi. She’s pushing for a settlement deal that could either rebuild their strained relationship or blow it up completely.

Martin, who had earlier ignored both Smitty and Tyrell’s warnings, starts to rethink how he handles his son’s situation after Tyrell becomes the target of a cruel photo prank.

Meanwhile, Samantha moves forward with her modeling ambitions despite her dad’s objections. She teams up with Kat and Chelsea, whose fashion plans might give Samantha the exposure she’s been chasing— whether she’s ready or not.

What to expect from the April 17, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates?

A still from 'Beyond The Gates' (Image via CBS)

Tomorrow’s episode will pick up on the fallout from Naomi’s conversation with her father. She told Bill she loved him but made it clear she wouldn’t be the one to take him down in court. Instead, she passed the harassment case to someone else and is now pushing for a major settlement.

Naomi believes Bill has a habit of discarding people when he’s done with them and wants to make sure he faces consequences, just not directly from her.

This puts Bill in a tight spot. He can either dig in and take the fight to court, or settle and try to preserve what’s left of his relationship with Naomi. The decision will come with pressure from all sides, especially as his health issues still linger in the background.

Meanwhile, Tyrell’s bullying issue is about to come to a head. In earlier episodes, he was beaten up after embarrassing photos of him were spread around school. The pictures were taken from a private moment, showing him in his underwear, and then circulated without his consent.

The situation has now caught media attention, and a reporter has already approached Martin for comment. Martin had ignored both Smitty’s warnings and Tyrell’s own request to stay quiet. He went straight to the school principal, which might now backfire. In tomorrow’s episode, Martin will be seen reconsidering his entire parenting approach.

Viewers can expect a shift in how he handles the situation moving forward, especially after seeing the toll it’s taking on Tyrell. Whether Martin continues to take control or steps back under pressure from Smitty remains to be seen.

A still from 'Beyond The Gates' (Image via CBS)

Samantha’s modeling storyline also moves forward. Despite Martin and Smitty telling her no, Samantha is going ahead with her plans. She arranges a meeting with Kat and Chelsea, who recently launched their fashion line.

The meeting will take place in Thursday’s Beyond The Gates episode, and the three of them will discuss a potential campaign. Chelsea and Kat see potential in Samantha, but it’s not clear if they’re considering her for a one-time shoot or planning something more involved. Dani had previously expressed interest in managing Samantha, but she’s not part of this new plan— at least not yet.

In Beyond The Gates, there’s also the question of whether Samantha has been truthful with Kat and Chelsea about what her parents said. If they find out she’s been lying to get her way, it could put their entire collaboration at risk. Tomorrow’s episode will begin to show whether Samantha’s ambition is about to pay off— or blow up in her face.

Watch Beyond The Gates on CBS.

