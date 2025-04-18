What to expect from tomorrow's episode of General Hospital (April 18, 2025)?

General Hospital ended its April 17, 2025, episode with several major storylines heating up across Port Charles. Lulu started putting the pieces together about Gio’s true identity after a revealing chat during Dante’s birthday party. Chase and Brook Lynn made a major decision to adopt an older child, drawing inspiration from Emily’s history with the Quartermaines.

Ad

Now heading into April 18, 2025, spoilers suggest that things could escalate. Jason confronts Sasha after learning she took money from Sidwell in exchange for downplaying her kidnapping. He wants answers, and Sasha has no intention of backing down.

Over at Carly’s place, Sonny opens up about his health, possibly revealing the surgery he’s been hiding. Jordan meets with Sidwell, expecting a lobbying job offer, but he throws her a curveball.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, Maxie is caught off guard by a conversation she overhears, and Anna reconnects with Felicia during a rare break from work. The fallout from Thursday’s secrets will push Friday’s episode forward fast.

Disclaimer: The article is speculative and contains spoilers.

What to expect from the April 18, 2025, episode of General Hospital?

A still from 'General Hospital' (Image via ABC)

On April 18, 2025, episode of General Hospital, Jason will confront Sasha about the $250,000 deal she made with Jenz Sidwell. He will ask her why she took money from a man who threatened people close to them, while refusing help from him.

Ad

Sasha will defend her decision and say she earned that money by doing what Sidwell asked, downplaying the truth about her kidnapping to Maxie and the Deception team. Jason will not accept her reasoning and will remind her that she is putting herself and her unborn baby at risk. Their argument will likely take place in a public space, which increases the chance that someone else might overhear it.

Maxie will be the one to walk in on part of their conversation. She will not hear everything, but what she does catch will leave her stunned. Whether she learns the full truth about Sasha’s deal or only a small piece of it, she will start asking questions. There’s a chance Maxie will now wonder if Sasha really told her the whole story back when the kidnapping happened.

Ad

Elsewhere, Sonny will visit Carly after she asks him to stop by. She wants to talk about the docks and the upcoming referendum vote, but Sonny will change the direction of the conversation. He will finally admit that he’s been having heart problems and needs surgery soon.

Carly will not know how to respond at first. She will ask when it’s happening and why he kept it from her. Sonny will say he didn’t want to make it anyone else’s problem. This conversation may also push Carly to question how involved she wants to be moving forward, especially with Felicia and Mac counting on her to influence Sonny’s decisions.

Ad

A still from 'General Hospital' (Image via ABC)

At Wyndemere, Jordan will meet with Sidwell under the assumption that he wants her to work as a lobbyist. Sidwell will surprise her by offering something else entirely.

Ad

The exact nature of the offer is unclear, but Jordan will not expect it. She will listen carefully and try not to give away too much of her reaction. This moment will hint at whether Jordan is working with someone or if she’s getting in over her head.

Finally, Anna and Felicia will catch up after some time apart. Their conversation will touch on what Anna’s been dealing with personally and professionally. Viewers will see them talk about the past, which may include a subtle nod to Anna’s 40 years on the show.

Ad

Watch General Hospital on ABC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayan Sayan is a journalist who specializes in Movies and TV Shows at Sportskeeda. Having been involved with movies since the tender age of nine, Sayan harbors a profound passion for cinema ranging from the pre-Code Hollywood era to contemporary releases. With a keen eye for details that often escape others, Sayan offers unique insights into the intricacies of film and television storytelling. Holding a degree in business, he skillfully blends his cinematic passion with an analytical approach to the financial aspects of the industry. His proficiency in creating compelling content, conducting meticulous research, and collaborating effectively with the editorial team makes him an invaluable asset to the Sportskeeda community. Know More