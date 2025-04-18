General Hospital recap (April 17, 2025): Why did Sonny cut ties with Natalia?

General Hospital aired its April 18, 2025, episode with Natalia’s betrayal sending shockwaves through Sonny’s world. Sonny confided in Carly about his hidden heart condition and Natalia’s ties to Sidwell, who turns out to be her ex-husband. Carly insisted on accompanying him for surgery in Los Angeles. But why did Sonny cut ties with Natalia?

Sonny ended his professional relationship with Natalia after learning she had been hiding her connection to Jenz Sidwell. He told Carly that Natalia witnessed one of his heart episodes and helped him get in touch with a cardiologist in Los Angeles, but she failed to disclose that Sidwell is her ex-husband. This confirmed his suspicion that she could no longer be trusted.

He also revealed that Brick, Dante, Kristina, and Isaiah knew about his condition, but Natalia’s betrayal hit harder because he made her CFO at Deception. Once Sonny found out about her personal link to Sidwell and that she had kept this from him while helping Sidwell get a foothold in Port Charles, he called it off. Carly told Sonny she was going with him to L.A. for his surgery and advised him not to fight Laura on the pier referendum.

Sonny stood firm that he had to protect his family and couldn’t afford to look weak. When Natalia later confronted Sidwell for spilling her secret, he asked for inside info in return. She told him Sonny needed open heart surgery, signaling her complete shift away from Sonny’s trust and into Sidwell’s corner.

General Hospital: What did Josslyn discover about Professor Dalton?

A still from General Hospital (Image via ABC)

Josslyn followed Professor Dalton at the hospital after spotting him carrying a metallic briefcase. She watched as he used a secure key card to enter a locked lab meant only for authorized research personnel. Joss didn’t confront him but quietly tracked his movements until he left the building.

Once he was gone, she messaged Vaughn with an update, saying she had eyes on their mutual acquaintance from PCU. This confirmed her growing suspicion that Dalton was up to something shady involving the hospital’s research wing.

Earlier, she had her ankle examined by Isaiah, who diagnosed a rolled ligament and told her to start six weeks of physical therapy. She brushed it off and stayed on the move. After her check-up, she bumped into Emma, who was covered in paint from art therapy community service. Joss learned Emma was assigned the service after her protest at the crypt.

Emma mentioned she had priors, which surprised Joss. But she quickly returned to her mission, keeping an eye on Dalton’s activities without drawing attention. Joss’s quiet surveillance and communication with Vaughn signaled that she was taking Dalton’s suspicious behavior seriously and that she was now operating more like an investigator than a college student.

General Hospital: How did Jason expose Natalia to Maxie and Brook Lynn?

A still from General Hospital (Image via ABC)

Jason visited Deception and told Maxie and Brook Lynn that Natalia had been lying to them. He explained that Natalia is Sidwell’s ex-wife and had kept that information hidden the entire time she served as CFO.

Jason also clarified that Sonny had only recently discovered this connection. Brook Lynn asked whether Sonny had known earlier and kept it from them, but Jason clarified that Sonny had just found out and had sent him to warn them.

Maxie immediately said she never trusted Sidwell and was furious that Natalia let him get so close to their company. She also mentioned that Sasha had told them the kidnapping incident was about Holly, which made her think Sasha might have given Sidwell a pass. Jason wanted to know more, but Maxie didn’t go into detail. After Jason left, Maxie called Anna to come to the office.

When Anna arrived, Maxie pushed to terminate their arrangement with Sidwell. But Anna told her to hold off because Lucy was still heavily invested in the partnership. Anna said she’d handle it herself, knowing Lucy wouldn’t walk away unless there was something more concrete. Maxie didn’t back down but agreed to wait for now.

General Hospital: Why did Jordan end her relationship with Isaiah?

A still from General Hospital (Image via ABC)

Jordan ended things with Isaiah because she took a job with Sidwell as his new COO. She told Isaiah about the offer and said it was a chance to monitor Sidwell’s actions closely. Isaiah didn’t buy it and said she was getting in too deep with someone dangerous.

He pointed out that if Sidwell was playing her, she wouldn’t see it coming. Jordan responded that she thought Sidwell actually liked her, and that gave her a chance to take him down from the inside. Isaiah asked what that meant for them, and she said they had to end their relationship.

Jordan said she wouldn’t have time for a personal life with the demands of this role, and she didn’t want to put him in danger either. Isaiah looked shocked and hurt but didn’t argue. Earlier in General Hospital, Jordan had met Sidwell at Wyndemere, where he offered her the vague but high-paying job.

He said she could choose her title and would be his representative in Port Charles, especially among people like Laura, Anna, and Drew. Jordan made it clear that her friendship with Drew was already over. Sidwell didn’t push but made it clear he expected her full loyalty once she signed on.

Watch General Hospital on ABC.

