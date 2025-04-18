On Friday’s episode of General Hospital, Sonny told Carly that Natalia betrayed him by hiding her connection to Jenz Sidwell. He revealed his heart condition and said Natalia found out during one of his attacks. Carly promised to go with him for surgery.

Ad

On Monday, April 21, 2025, Carly will double down on her promise to be by Sonny’s side, pushing others out of the way if she has to. Sasha will confess something, but it’s unclear who she’ll open up to. Lucas will corner Marco for answers, and their talk could reveal more about Ava’s car accident.

Jordan and Isaiah will come to a final decision about their relationship, which may tie back to her new job with Sidwell. The latter will head to Alexis, possibly to make a case for Marco. Lines will be drawn, and several relationships may shift in ways that won’t be easy to undo.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: The article is speculative and contains spoilers.

What to expect from the April 21, 2025, episode of General Hospital?

A snop from General Hospital (Image via ABC)

On Monday, April 21, General Hospital will pick up with Carly taking charge of Sonny’s medical crisis. She will push everyone aside and make it clear that she’s staying by his side through the surgery and whatever follows.

Ad

Carly will press the doctors for updates and won’t take no for an answer when it comes to supporting Sonny. Her focus will stay locked on getting him the best care possible while keeping the rest of the family calm, even if that means pushing some people away in the process.

Meanwhile, Sasha will make a personal confession. It won’t be to Jason, as many might expect, but to someone else close to the Quartermaine circle. She will reveal what she’s been holding back about her deal with Sidwell, including details that could create even more problems.

Ad

This moment will give clarity on her true motivations, and it will set up more fallout between her and Jason in the coming days. Her confession may also tie into why she agreed to the $250,000 offer in the first place.

Elsewhere, Lucas will confront Marco and demand the full story about what really happened with Ava’s car. Marco will try to hold back but will eventually explain his version of events, including whether or not the sabotage was intentional.

Ad

This conversation will add more context to the tension around Ava, Alexis, and Kristina. It could also push Lucas closer to discovering that someone’s been covering for Marco behind the scenes.

Jordan and Isaiah will come to a final decision about their relationship. Their conversation will reflect the pressure Jordan is under now that she has taken the COO position with Sidwell.

A snapshot from General Hospital (Image via ABC)

She will tell Isaiah she can’t keep pretending they have a future while she’s working this deep inside Sidwell’s operation. Isaiah will try to change her mind, but the conversation won’t end in reconciliation. Jordan’s commitment to the job and her plan to monitor Sidwell from the inside will come before any personal ties.

Ad

Sidwell will also make a move by visiting Alexis. He will ask her to consider speaking to Sonny on Marco’s behalf or at least hear him out before passing judgment. His angle won’t be about emotion but about leverage.

Sidwell will mention Marco’s past, Alexis’ role as a public figure, and how this connects to the recent city tensions. This visit will plant a seed for Alexis, though her reaction will stay measured.

Ad

Watch the soap opera General Hospital on ABC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayan Sayan is a journalist who specializes in Movies and TV Shows at Sportskeeda. Having been involved with movies since the tender age of nine, Sayan harbors a profound passion for cinema ranging from the pre-Code Hollywood era to contemporary releases. With a keen eye for details that often escape others, Sayan offers unique insights into the intricacies of film and television storytelling. Holding a degree in business, he skillfully blends his cinematic passion with an analytical approach to the financial aspects of the industry. His proficiency in creating compelling content, conducting meticulous research, and collaborating effectively with the editorial team makes him an invaluable asset to the Sportskeeda community. Know More