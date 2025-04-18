General Hospital recap (April 17, 2025): Did Lulu finally connect Gio to Brook Lynn’s baby?

General Hospital aired its Thursday episode on April 17, 2025, with several major developments across Port Charles. Lulu started connecting the dots about Gio’s true identity, after a revealing birthday party conversation. Brook Lynn and Chase agreed to adopt, deciding together to give a home to an older child.

Sonny chose to skip Rocco’s debate after overhearing his grandson’s worries about public scrutiny. But did Lulu connect Gio to Brook Lynn’s baby?

Yes, Lulu started figuring it out after a birthday party conversation with Gio. During Dante’s gathering at Sonny’s house, Lulu overheard Lois bragging about Sonny’s support for Gio’s music. When Gio mentioned that his mother had gone into labor during a concert in Los Angeles, Lulu quietly absorbed the detail.

This matched what she’d previously read in Martin’s notes about Brook Lynn giving birth in LA. Lois tried to steer the conversation away, but it was too late. Lulu didn’t react out loud, but her expression said everything.

She put together the timeline and the location and realized the connection, as the details Gio shared were too specific to ignore. Lois and Olivia tried to smooth things over with jokes, but Lulu stayed quiet and watched.

She knew Gio had no idea what he had revealed. By the time the cake was served, Lulu was no longer just visiting, she had a mission. With everything she now knew— Martin’s documents, Brook Lynn’s secrecy, Gio’s birth story— Lulu started to see the truth. Brook Lynn’s son was right in front of her. She just hadn’t realized it until Gio gave her the final missing piece.

General Hospital: Why did Sonny decide not to attend Rocco’s debate?

A still from 'General Hospital' (Image via ABC)

Sonny decided to stay home after overhearing Rocco’s concerns. Out on the patio at Dante’s birthday party, Rocco opened up to his father about how uncomfortable he felt being the center of attention. He didn’t like the comments online tying Laura to Sonny, and didn’t want both grandparents showing up together at his debate.

Rocco didn’t know Sonny was listening from a few steps away. Once Sonny heard it, he stepped in and made the choice himself. He told Rocco it was okay and said he wouldn’t come. Dante tried to smooth things over, but Sonny stood by it. He later explained to Dante that he didn’t want Rocco to feel pressured or embarrassed.

Inside, Olivia was furious that Sonny was skipping the debate and pulled him aside to yell at him, not knowing the real reason. Dante offered to explain, but Sonny asked him not to.

He preferred to take the heat rather than make Rocco feel bad. In the end, Sonny decided that avoiding a scene was better for Rocco’s peace of mind. He sacrificed being there for his grandson publicly to protect him privately from more stress and online drama.

General Hospital: What made Alexis question Marco’s future at the firm?

A still from 'General Hospital' (Image via ABC)

Alexis questioned Marco’s future after learning he’s Jenz Sidwell’s son. Lucas had already warned Marco that Jason was not happy about him, and Alexis walked into the conversation ready to talk. Marco admitted he hadn’t lied but also hadn’t shared who his father was. He said nobody asked, and he wanted to be judged on his own work. Alexis didn’t buy it.

She said it was a lie by omission and pointed out that Jenz Sidwell had a history of violence, including holding her at gunpoint. Marco argued that Sidwell had never been arrested and said he never took part in any criminal activity himself. Alexis reminded him that representing Sidwell’s firm, JSC, made things messy, especially since Sonny and Jason were also clients of hers.

She said hiring someone whose client might want to hurt another client was a problem. Marco brought up Alexis’ own past with her father, Mikkos Cassadine, and said he thought she would understand. Alexis said she did— but warned him that eventually he’d have to choose a side. She didn’t fire him on the spot but said she would talk to Diane and that a full background check was now necessary.

General Hospital: How did Chase and Brook Lynn settle on adoption?

A still from 'General Hospital' (Image via ABC)

Chase and Brook Lynn chose adoption after a serious conversation in the Q solarium. Chase was thinking about fatherhood after talking with Lois about Dante and Gio. He admitted to Brook Lynn that he wanted to be a dad more than ever.

Brook Lynn, who had once given up her own child, said she didn’t want to go through IVF or use a sperm donor, especially after what happened with Molly and Kristina. She said those situations were too painful and complicated. Chase agreed. That’s when they both landed on adoption. Brook Lynn said giving up her baby made her respect adoption even more.

In General Hospital, Chase brought up the idea of adopting an older child instead of a baby, and Brook Lynn liked it. She said it reminded her of how the Quartermaines adopted Emily. They both wanted to give a child who needed a home a second chance. The decision felt like the right next step for both of them.

There was no hesitation or second-guessing. They hugged and agreed to move forward. Chase smiled and thanked Brook Lynn for understanding. Brook Lynn said it made her love him more. They kissed and left for Dante’s party together.

Watch General Hospital on ABC.

