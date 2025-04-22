What to expect from tomorrow's episode of General Hospital (April 22, 2025)?

Monday’s episode of General Hospital (April 21, 2025) ended with Natalia getting fired from Deception after Maxie exposed her past with Sidwell. Sonny backed Maxie’s decision, leaving Natalia angry and jobless. Sasha admitted to Jason that she took money from Sidwell, insisting it was compensation for what she went through. Jason wasn’t convinced.

On Tuesday, April 22, 2025, spoilers suggest the fallout from Natalia’s firing will continue to unfold, and Carly will take a risky step. She will betray an ally, though it’s unclear yet if that means Nina, Jason, or someone else.

Willow will try to explain herself to Jason and may finally take steps toward fixing things with Michael. Trina will open up to Curtis about her fear of losing Kai, especially now that the latter is pushing ahead with a risky surgery that Drew supports.

Meanwhile, Lucky is expected to confront Kristina and push her to face the consequences of her actions.

What to expect from General Hospital April 22, 2025 episode?

Tuesday’s episode of General Hospital (April 22, 2025) will pick up right where things left off, and viewers can expect fallout across several storylines. Carly will reportedly make a move that ends up betraying someone close to her.

While it's not confirmed who gets caught in the crossfire, the setup suggests that either Jason or Nina may be on the receiving end.

Carly has been under pressure ever since Natalia’s connection to Sidwell came to light and Sonny’s surgery became more urgent. She will act in a way that protects Sonny but may burn a bridge in the process.

Willow will also take a step forward by reaching out to Jason for help. After weeks of people turning against her over her affair with Drew, Willow will finally listen to Jason’s advice and decide it’s time to speak to Michael.

She will prepare to fly to Germany to see him, but her ability to travel will depend on whether she can resolve her past passport issues. Jason is expected to help clear the path for her departure.

Trina will confide in Curtis about her ongoing concerns regarding Kai. Even though she has promised to support him, Trina will admit she’s scared.

Kai will push ahead with plans for experimental surgery that only two others have successfully gone through.

Trina won’t want to lose another partner after everything she went through with Spencer and Rory. Curtis will listen and may try to intervene, but Trina will stand by Kai for now.

Kristina will come under pressure as Lucky steps in to talk to her. Lucky will push her to think seriously about coming clean about cutting the brake lines.

He will know that it was supposed to target Ava but ended up injuring Ric and Elizabeth instead.

Kristina will feel cornered, but she won’t be ready to admit anything publicly. Lucky won’t back off and will give her some harsh truths about what it could mean if the truth comes out another way.

Meanwhile, Kai will be excited to update Drew about his decision to go through with the procedure. Drew will appear supportive, but Curtis and Trina will both continue to question his motives.

Drew may have an agenda that hasn't been revealed yet. Nina will also find herself caught off guard, as she will think Carly is still on her side.

That illusion will break when she learns what Carly has done behind her back. Nina will be forced to decide how to respond.

Watch General Hospital on ABC.

