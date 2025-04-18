Who plays Ezra Boyle on General Hospital? Everything to know about the cast behind the character

Daniel Cosgrove has joined General Hospital as Ezra Boyle, a politician bringing drama to Port Charles. He debuted on March 21, 2025, after a break in 2023. Cosgrove is well-known to soap fans for his past roles in All My Children, Guiding Light, Days of Our Lives, and As the World Turns.

Ad

In an interview with TV Insider on March 20, 2025, Cosgrove expressed his gratitude for being able to do what he loves the most.

"There’s just so much gratitude for the opportunity to do this," the actor added. "I was on set and I just had the dialogue in my head of, ‘This is where my path has led me. This is what I’m best at.’ When I’m on a set, I love it."

Ad

Trending

General Hospital: A closer look at Ezra Boyle's character

Ad

Ezra Boyle, portrayed by Daniel Cosgrove on General Hospital, was introduced as a "consummate politician" who seems interested in allying with Drew Quartermaine. But the actor hinted that his character is "mixing it up with a lot of the cast."

Aside from Drew, Ezra engages with Mayor Laura Collins and the Quartermaine family.

"At first, he seems to be aligning with Drew Quartermaine, and there’s some shenanigans going on," the actor explained to TV Insider in March 2025. "But the character is kind of mixing it up with a lot of the cast from Genie Francis, Mayor Collins, to the Quartermaines, to just kind of creating a little bit of a thorn in the side to some of the good folk of Port Charles."

Ad

Speaking about Ezra, Cosgrove described him as "a little arrogant" and "full of himself." Despite his character's red flags, the General Hospital actor has had fun playing the part so far.

Ezra's true intentions have been questionable, with fans speculating that he's behind some of the recent troubles in Port Charles. As per General Hospital Tea, there were claims that he was behind the penthouse bombing, which injured Michael Corinthos. That theory has yet to be confirmed.

Ad

More about General Hospital star Daniel Cosgrove

Daniel Cosgrove is Ezra Boyle on General Hospital (Image via General Hospital/YouTube)

Daniel Cosgrove was born on December 16, 1970, in New Haven, Connecticut. He graduated from Notre Dame High School in 1989. He's married to Marie Cosgrove and has four children together.

Ad

Daniel Cosgrove has a strong background in soap operas. He started in 1996 as Scott Chandler on All My Children but left in 1998 to try new roles. That same year, he joined Beverly Hills, 90210 as Matt Durning and stayed until the show ended in 2000.

In 2002, Cosgrove had a big year—he appeared in the comedy film Van Wilder and joined Guiding Light as Bill Lewis III. Though he left in 2005, he returned in 2007 and stayed until the show ended in 2009. In 2008, he earned a Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor.

Ad

Cosgrove debuted as Ezra Boyle in March 2025 (Image via General Hospital/YouTube)

In January 2006, Cosgrove landed the role of Jon Lemonick on Injustice, followed by his portrayal of Freddy Mason on Dirty Sexy Money in September 2007.

Ad

Cosgrove began playing Chris Hughes on As the World Turns in March 2010 until the show's ending in September 2010. He then returned to All My Children as Scott Chandler from December 2010 until its finale episode in September 2011.

In January 2014, Cosgrove joined the cast of Days of Our Lives as Aiden Jennings, followed by his portrayal of Ron on You. The actor's long list of soap opera roles proves his versatility and staying power in the genre.

Ad

Catch Daniel Cosgrove as Ezra Boyle on General Hospital, weekdays on ABC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vanessa Bermudez Vanessa Bermudez is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda with 10 years of experience in digital media. Though she holds a BS in Civil Engineering, her passion for writing led her to become editor-in-chief of her university's official publication. After graduation, she pursued a full-time writing career, contributing to The List, Inquisitr, Monsters and Critics, SoapDirt, Showbiz Army, The Nerd Stash, and iTechPost.



As a dedicated entertainment enthusiast, Vanessa finds joy in watching and reading about daily soaps. She upholds accuracy and integrity in her work by thoroughly fact-checking information and relying on reputable sources. Know More