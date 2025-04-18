What drama to expect from Dante's birthday party on General Hospital?

General Hospital released a new episode on April 17, 2025, on ABC. In this episode, several events unfolded at Dante's birthday party that led to various twists in Port Charles. Everyone gathered at Sonny’s house for Dante’s birthday party and participated in all the fun and games.

Ad

However, Leo and Charlotte were too busy for the festivities. Dante’s two best friends were also absent as Cody got held up after finding Molly stuck on the side of the road and offered to give her a ride home. On the other hand, Chase told Brook Lynn that he was not in the mood for a party with the uncertainty regarding his parenthood.

Guests such as Lulu, Kristina, Olivia, Lois, and Gio arrived at Sonny's house for Dante's birthday party. However, Rocco needed to talk to his father, Dante, about his upcoming debate before the party began. Since people accused his grandmother, Laura, of being too close to his grandfather, Sonny, Rocco said that Sonny should not attend his debate since Laura was coming.

Ad

Trending

Sonny agreed to not attend his grandson’s debate due to Rocco’s wishes. However, Rocco got jealous of Gio when he overheard him talking about Sonny’s support for his career in music. Things took a turn when Olivia learned that Sonny would not be attending the debate.

Olivia blamed Sonny for prioritizing work over his family. In the meantime, as Lulu learned more about Gio, she got to know that he was born in Los Angeles. She remembered that Brook Lynn and Dante’s baby was also born there, leaving fans wondering whether Lulu will figure out that Gio is Dante and Brook Lynn's mystery son.

Ad

Ad

Current plot dynamics of General Hospital

In the recent episode of General Hospital that aired on April 16, 2025, Lucky visited Elizabeth's place. He attempted to convince Amy that he was capable of taking care of Liz all by himself.

However, Amy did not agree to Lucky's proposal. When Lucky did not get what he wanted even after repeatedly trying to convince Amy, he made Lucas call Amy and ask her to rush to the hospital immediately.

Ad

Ad

Meanwhile, on General Hospital, Laura's conference in Port Charles took a turn when Ezra Boyle asked her difficult questions about her plans for the esplanade, trying to throw her off the track. Ezra attempted to prove that Laura was close to Sonny Corinthos, which he believed would negatively affect her.

After suggesting that Laura seemed soft on the crime, Ezra summoned Jordan to ask for her opinion. Jordan stated her views differed from Laura's perspective on certain matters. She then made an announcement that she had decided to quit her job.

Ad

Ad

Later in General Hospital, Anna criticized Jordan for making such a rapid decision publicly. Curtis suspected that Jordan's move had secret motives. On the other hand, Jordan visited Laura to hand over her resignation letter, stating that she wanted the latter to be surprised in front of the public.

In the meantime, Ezra Boyle and Drew Quartermaine talked about Laura's political career. Drew said that he wanted Ezra to become the town's next mayor. When Diane arrived at Sonny's house with Marco, Sonny tried to reveal that Marco was Sidwell's son. Lastly, Jason interrogated Marco at the law office and asked him why he agreed to work with Sonny's lawyer.

Ad

Also Read: "Drew is not Drew" - General Hospital fans recall Faison's mask twist and suspect another major identity switch is on the way

Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aranya Dhar Aranya Dhar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda, where he covers all things pop culture and daily soap operas. With over 7 years of experience in the media and entertainment industry, he has previously worked as a copywriter at Inception Advertising and rapidly advanced from creative writer to assistant manager at Zee Entertainment Enterprises, where he led a team of writers.



He holds a master’s degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University, which motivated him towards writing. Aranya likes to capture the ethos of contemporary society and give words to the intersection of media and pop culture. His academic pursuits also included presenting research papers at international conferences and he is a member of the Comparative Literature Association of India.



In his free time, Aranya enjoys trekking in the mountains and finding spiritual fulfilment in nature. One can often find him sipping a cup of hot tea while admiring the flora and fauna in a remote village in the Himalayas. Believing there’s something to learn from everyone, he admires various personalities from Mozart, and Bob Dylan, to Anurag Kashyap. Know More