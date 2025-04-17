"Drew is not Drew" - General Hospital fans recall Faison's mask twist and suspect another major identity switch is on the way

In the episode of General Hospital that premiered on April 10, 2025, movers arrived at the Quartermaine gatehouse to move things to Drew's place. However, Jason, being wary of Drew, tells Willow not to move in with Drew.
In the April 11, 2025, episode of General Hospital, Curtis informed Portia that he was worried about Drew's true intentions, especially with Kai's upcoming surgery. In the meantime, Portia ordered Brad to dig into Drew's medical history, suspecting that something was wrong with Drew. Later, Curtis warned Kai to be careful and asked him not to trust Drew.
With the current ongoings in the ABC soap opera's storyline, fans took to social media to express their opinions about Drew's real identity. While several fans voiced their doubts about Drew's character, many viewers recalled Faison's mask twist, speculating that someone else could be pretending to be Drew.
Previously in the show, the character Cesar Faison was revealed to be pretending to be Duke Lavery while wearing a prosthetic mask. By drawing similarities with Faison's mast twist, a user named Vivian Kenudson posted on Facebook on April 11, 2025, suggesting that Drew is not actually Drew. Vivian stated:
"Ding ding ding. I think Jason just figured out Drew is not Drew."
Several fans commented on the post, sharing similar sentiments about Drew's real identity. While a netizen remembered the time when Faison was impersonating Duke with a mask, speculating that the same could happen in Drew's case, another fan commented that Drew's personality seems to have changed.
Many viewers debated whether Drew is actually himself or if someone else is pretending to be him. One viewer argued that he is Drew and not someone else impersonating him. On the other hand, another fan suggested that it is not the real Drew because Portia is looking into all of his medical records.
Current plot dynamics of General Hospital
The episode of General Hospital, which premiered on April 15, 2025, delivered dramatic events that led to shocking twists in Port Charles. In this episode, Kai told Trina that he had already decided to proceed with the experimental surgery. Portia had warned Kai about the potential risks, but he remained hopeful that he would come out safe.
Later, Trina talked to Ava about Drew suggesting an experimental procedure that could drastically improve Kai's health. Ava attempted to reassure Trina when the latter was worried about the risks of the surgery. However, she asked Trina to allow Kai to decide for himself and respect his decision.
Meanwhile, on General Hospital, Alexis decided not to follow Diane's advice regarding Kristina's case. She believed that giving up on Kristina would damage her trust and ruin her equation with Molly. Alexis asked Diane to shred the documents when the latter asked her to sign the papers about Kristina's case.
Alexis told Diane that she was not willing to risk her family any further. She was worried that Molly and Kristina's bond would be at stake if Molly learned about Kristina's involvement in Ric's car accident. Diane repeatedly warned Alexis that she could face consequences for covering up a major crime, but Alexis ignored her words.
Later, Ava texted Alexis, warning her to arrive at the destination on time. Alexis ignored Diane's suggestion and decided to meet Ava with the money. Later, Alexis transferred the Cassadine funds to Ava's Swiss bank account.
However, Ava seemed unhappy with the money she received. She told Alexis that it would cost some more money if she wanted to keep Kristina's involvement in the car crash a secret. Lastly, she doubled the price and demanded extra compensation for what Kristina did to Ric.
Also read: What role does Daniel Cosgrove play in General Hospital? Character details explored
Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.