General Hospital recap (April 16, 2025): Sidwell collaborated with Tracy and Sonny reveals that Marco is Sidwell's son

ABC's General Hospital aired on April 1, 1963, and has since won numerous Daytime Emmy Awards for its storylines and character arcs. The show is set in the fictional town of Port Charles, New York, and was created by Doris and Frank Hursley. General Hospital focuses on the lives of the Quartermaine, Corinthos, Spencer, and Cassadine families.

In the April 16, 2025, episode of General Hospital, Drew Cain Quartermaine picked the new mayor, Jason Morgan questioned Marco Rios, and Sidwell tried his best to launch yet another offense against Sonny Corinthos, the mob lord. Sidwell also went over to the Quartermaine mansion and spent time discussing with Tracy Quartermaine about how they could join hands to eliminate Sonny.

Everything that happened on the April 16, 2025, episode of General Hospital

In the April 16, 2025, episode of General Hospital, Lucky Spencer went over to Elizabeth Baldwin's place. He tried to convince Amy Driscoll that he was capable of taking care of Liz alone. When Amy did not budge even after his repeated attempts at trying to convince her, he made Lucas Jones call Amy and ask her to go to the hospital urgently.

Laura Collins' conference was a place of commotion in Port Charles when Ezra Boyle kept asking Laura difficult questions about her plans for the esplanade to try to throw her off track. Ezra also, through his questions, tried to insinuate that Laura was personally close to Sonny Corinthos, which he knew would negatively affect her.

He told the public Laura seemed soft on crime, then put Jordan Ashford on the spot by asking for her opinion. Jordan took to the stage and announced that she was not on the same page as Laura's views on certain matters and made a public announcement that she was quitting her job.

Anna Devane angrily questioned Jordan for making such a hasty decision so publicly, while Curtis Ashford grew suspicious that Jordan's decision had some deep underlying reasons. Meanwhile, on General Hospital, Jordan met Laura to deliver her resignation letter in private. She said that the reason why she quit so abruptly was that she needed Laura to truly be surprised in front of the public.

Both of them wished each other luck in their political endeavors. Sidwell went to the Quartermaine mansion to have a chat with Tracy Quartermaine. Sidwell convinced her that they both shared a common enemy in Sonny Corinthos and asked her for her help in trying to oust him from Deception as an investor. While Traci admitted that she disliked Sonny, she also made it clear to Sidwell that she did not trust him either.

Ezra Boyle and Drew Cain Quartermaine discussed how Laura's political career had been unraveling, and Drew also expressed how he wanted Ezra to be the next mayor. At Sonny Corinthos's house, Diane came over with Marco and got him introduced to Jason as well. However, Sonny took this opportunity to expose the fact that Marco was Sidwell's son.

Jason questioned Marco at the law office and asked him to give a justification for taking up the position working alongside Sonny's lawyer who had been investigating who had been the culprit behind blowing up the Corinthos penthouse.

Watch General Hospital on ABC Network and stream episodes on Hulu.

