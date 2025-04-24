What to expect from tomorrow's episode of The Bold and the Beautiful (April 24, 2025)?

In the Bold and the Beautiful episode on April 23, 2025, the Forresters have been scrambling to clean up the mess Hope and Carter left behind after their takeover attempt, and with Steffy back at Forrester Creations, Ridge and Eric decided it was time to bring the focus back to classic couture.

Ad

The prep for the upcoming fashion show has been chaotic, with Zende managing the models and the Logan sisters getting Brooke ready for her big walk.

Brooke has been uneasy about sharing space with Ridge now that he’s back with Taylor, and the tension quietly simmered.

In the Bold and the Beautiful episode on April 24, 2025, spoilers suggest that the fashion show will finally begin, and Brooke will take center stage despite her issues with Taylor. Ridge and Eric will deliver a speech to energize the team before the show kicks off.

Ad

Trending

Steffy will welcome Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag, who are not just attending but will also be part of the show through a music collab.

Christine will drop by to reconnect with Ridge and Eric, which may lead to backstage conversations that stir up old drama.

Meanwhile, Brooke and Taylor will exchange words that could easily spark more than just awkward tension.

Disclaimer: The article is speculative and contains spoilers.

What to expect from the April 24, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful?

The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via CBS)

Tomorrow’s episode of The Bold and the Beautiful (April 24, 2025) will focus almost entirely on the much-hyped Forrester Creations fashion show, and the stage will be packed with personal tension and surprise appearances.

Ad

The show will officially begin with Ridge and Eric taking charge.

They will be seen reviewing final plans, making sure everything is set before stepping out to give the entire Forrester team a short but strong motivational speech.

Their speech will be about reclaiming the company’s image after the fallout from Hope and Carter’s brief leadership.

Zende will be backstage working with the models and making sure each look is runway-ready.

Ad

Katie and Donna will be seen helping Brooke prepare for her showstopper moment, styling her hair and putting finishing touches on her dress.

Brooke will not be thrilled about Ridge’s presence given his current situation with Taylor, but she will go along with the plan. She and Taylor will have a conversation that will not stay polite for long.

Their exchange will hint at unresolved resentment, and by the time Brooke hits the runway, there will be clear tension in the air.

Ad

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag will arrive early and get a tour from Steffy. They will be seen chatting with her backstage and talking about the current state of Forrester.

Heidi will confirm that one of her songs from her 2010 album Superficial will play during the show.

Although the exact song won’t be named in dialogue, fans will hear it in the background once the runway scenes begin. Spencer will take interest in the show’s jewelry section, and he will talk briefly about his crystal business.

Ad

Steffy will thank both of them for being there and make a point to mention that their presence helps bring more attention to the company’s new direction.

Christine Blair will also stop by, arriving solo. She will share a few moments with Ridge and Eric, talking about their long friendship and mentioning her last visit with Danny Romalotti.

The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via CBS)

There will be a quick flashback to that visit when Danny performed at Eric’s house. Christine’s appearance won’t include any big bombshells, but her presence will help reinforce Forrester’s history and its connections outside fashion.

Ad

The fashion show itself will go off without any big technical problems, but backstage the energy will be on edge.

Brooke will walk the runway, but the audience won’t know what’s going on between her, Ridge, and Taylor behind the scenes.

Steffy will keep things running smoothly up front, while the real drama keeps building where the cameras don’t go.

Watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayan Ghosh Sayan is a journalist who specializes in Movies and TV Shows at Sportskeeda. Having been involved with movies since the tender age of nine, Sayan harbors a profound passion for cinema ranging from the pre-Code Hollywood era to contemporary releases. With a keen eye for details that often escape others, Sayan offers unique insights into the intricacies of film and television storytelling. Holding a degree in business, he skillfully blends his cinematic passion with an analytical approach to the financial aspects of the industry. His proficiency in creating compelling content, conducting meticulous research, and collaborating effectively with the editorial team makes him an invaluable asset to the Sportskeeda community. Know More