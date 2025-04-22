What to expect from tomorrow's episode of General Hospital (April 23, 2025)?

The General Hospital episode that aired on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, set several major storylines in motion. Kai told Drew he would go through with the risky surgery, and Drew pitched the idea of filming it for a documentary. Trina opened up to Curtis about her fear that something could go wrong, while Portia clashed with Drew over the procedure.

Ad

Carly called Diane to secretly begin custody proceedings behind Willow’s back, and Jason told Willow the only way out of the mess was to go to Germany and speak directly to Michael. Meanwhile, Ric confirmed to Alexis that he knew Kristina caused the accident that injured him and Liz and warned her that he wouldn’t protect her daughter forever.

In the upcoming General Hospital episode on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, spoilers suggest that Carly and Jason will clash again, this time over the custody plans she’s quietly putting into motion. Drew’s reaction to Willow’s plans will take her by surprise, hinting at deeper issues coming to the surface.

Ad

Trending

Lulu and Dante will talk about family, possibly hinting at major changes in their living situation. Meanwhile, Tracy will face off with Councilman Ezra Boyle and make an unexpected offer, one that could drag Sonny further into the mess surrounding Port Charles politics.

Disclaimer: The article is speculative and contains spoilers.

What to expect from the April 23, 2025, episode of General Hospital?

A still from General Hospital (Image via ABC)

On Wednesday, April 23, 2025, General Hospital will continue advancing its custody and political storylines. Carly and Jason will be at odds again, as Jason discovers what Carly and Diane have been planning behind closed doors.

Ad

Carly will want to move forward with a custody hearing for Wiley and Amelia, even though Michael is still in Germany. Jason will question the timing and her motives. He will bring up Willow’s visit to Michael and warn Carly that pushing forward now could damage her relationship with both of them. But Carly won’t back down, she’ll insist she is protecting Michael’s children, not taking sides.

Ad

Meanwhile, Drew will not react well to Willow’s decision to fly to Germany. He will feel blindsided, especially since Willow won’t tell him until the last minute. Willow will explain that Jason pushed her to make the trip` and that she needs to see Michael face-to-face.

Drew will remind her of the progress they’ve made and question whether reopening old wounds is the right move. He will accuse Jason of interfering and worry that Carly is using the trip to get control of the situation. Willow won’t agree, but she won’t change her mind either.

Ad

At the Quartermaine estate, Lulu and Dante will have a serious conversation about their living situation. Lulu will bring up the idea of moving in with Charlotte and Rocco permanently. She’ll explain that she wants to reconnect with them on her own terms, not just during weekends or holidays.

Dante will want to support her but will also worry about how Brook Lynn will react. Lulu won’t bring up the secret Brook Lynn has been hiding, but the tension in the room will suggest that it’s not off the table for long.

Ad

In General Hospital, Tracy will meet with Councilman Ezra Boyle in a private setting. She will propose something that catches him off guard. Ezra will ask if she’s ready to put her money where her mouth is, and Tracy will answer without hesitation. The topic will likely involve Sonny and the political pressure he’s facing in Port Charles.

A still from General Hospital (Image via ABC)

Tracy could be offering support, either to help Sonny or to push him out, depending on how the conversation unfolds. This meeting will also raise new questions about Tracy’s long-term agenda.

Ad

Finally, in General Hospital, Laura will prepare to defend her position as mayor. With the Esplanade project facing backlash and Sonny’s enemies growing louder, she will warn that pushing Sonny out could invite someone far worse to step in. She’ll make her case clearly and won’t let anyone twist her position.

Interested viewers can stream episodes of General Hospital on ABC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayan Ghosh Sayan is a journalist who specializes in Movies and TV Shows at Sportskeeda. Having been involved with movies since the tender age of nine, Sayan harbors a profound passion for cinema ranging from the pre-Code Hollywood era to contemporary releases. With a keen eye for details that often escape others, Sayan offers unique insights into the intricacies of film and television storytelling. Holding a degree in business, he skillfully blends his cinematic passion with an analytical approach to the financial aspects of the industry. His proficiency in creating compelling content, conducting meticulous research, and collaborating effectively with the editorial team makes him an invaluable asset to the Sportskeeda community. Know More