What to expect from tomorrow's episode of The Bold and the Beautiful (April 23, 2025)?

On the April 22, 2025 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Liam spent what may have been his final carefree moments dancing with Kelly. He was unaware that Steffy was about to tell him the worst news of his life. After Kelly shared that she wanted Liam to take her to the dance, he ignored medical advice and left the hospital to be there for her.
That same night, Finn revealed to Steffy that Liam had an inoperable brain tumor, a news that she had to break to him herself. Liam was stunned, in denial, and scared. Meanwhile, Steffy was left reeling, torn between grief and trying to stay strong for their daughter.
In The Bold and the Beautiful's upcoming episode, airing April 23, 2025, Finn will make a promise to Kelly that could reshape their family dynamic. After everything Steffy told him, Liam will try to process the reality of his diagnosis. However, he may still hold out hope for another option.
Finn will step in quietly but clearly, vowing to be the second father Kelly needs if Liam can’t be there anymore. That promise will be both sincere and complicated.
Meanwhile, questions will start to swirl around who knows what, and Steffy might not be able to keep the truth from the rest of the Forresters for long.
Disclaimer: The article is speculative and contains spoilers.
What to expect from the April 23, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful?
On April 23, 2025, viewers will see Finn make a direct promise to Kelly as he prepares to step into a new role in her life. After allowing Steffy to be the one to break the news to Liam about his diagnosis, Finn decides that he can’t stay in the background anymore.
He will look Steffy in the eye and assure her that Kelly will not have to grow up without a father figure. Acknowledging he can’t replace Liam, Finn will commit to being there for Kelly, whether it involves school pickups, bedtime stories, or simply being around when she needs support.
He will also say this out loud while Hayes listens, signalling his readiness to be a consistent and supportive presence for both children.
Meanwhile, Liam will still be trying to wrap his head around the idea that he has an inoperable brain tumor. He will not accept the diagnosis immediately and will question the accuracy, wondering if the scans may have been mixed up with someone else’s. Liam will inquire about the possibility of second opinions, any specialists, or clinical trials that could offer him more time.
He will not want to hear that nothing can be done. Liam will also begin to think about Beth and realize Hope is unaware that he was hospitalized. He may attempt to get in touch with her, or at least ask Steffy if she plans to inform her.
Steffy will try to stay calm, though it will prove difficult. She will want to protect Kelly from the emotional impact of the situation, while also recognizing that hiding everything isn’t a sustainable solution.
Ridge, Taylor, or even Brooke may start to notice something is wrong. If one of them asks too many questions, Steffy will be faced with the decision to either maintain the cover or reveal the truth. Her demeanor will reflect her emotional exhaustion from trying to hold the pieces together.
In The Bold and the Beautiful, there could also be additional tension when Finn expresses his intention to be a second father to Kelly. His words might not sit well with everyone, especially if Liam hears them later. However, Finn will speak from a place of responsibility, reflecting his experience with Sheila and the fact that he never got to raise his own daughter.
He will be determined to avoid history from repeating itself with Kelly.
Watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.