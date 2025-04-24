What to expect from tomorrow's episode of General Hospital (April 24, 2025)?

General Hospital’s April 23, 2025, episode ended with major decisions, tense conversations, and secrets barely being held together. Willow told Drew she’s going to Germany to confront Michael face-to-face about the divorce and custody papers. Jason had encouraged the trip, and while Drew said he supported her, he was clearly thrown.

Meanwhile, Nina and Portia agreed to use Jacinda— a known escort Nina had banned from the Metro Court— to trap Ezra and get something on Drew. Tracy wrote Ezra a check to back his effort to push Sonny off the piers, despite Laura warning her this could blow up.

At the same time, Lulu got a job offer from the Llanview Banner, while Brook Lynn and Chase shared their adoption plans with Lois, who lied about using an agency years ago.

On Thursday, April 24, 2025, spoilers suggest that the fallout from these choices will begin. Sonny will prepare for heart surgery in California, but the danger around him won’t be limited to the operating room.

A woman with a syringe is set to make a move, and Brick will keep watch. Back in Port Charles, Molly will warn Ric about how Ava could damage their relationship. Cody will show up at the hospital for treatment, and Brook Lynn will be visibly shaken by what is going on.

Disclaimer: The article is speculative and contains spoilers.

What to expect from the April 24, 2025, episode of General Hospital?

A still from 'General Hospital' (Image via ABC)

On Monday, April 24, 2025, General Hospital will focus on multiple high-stakes developments involving health, secrets, and shifting loyalties. Sonny will head into surgery in California to deal with long-standing heart issues.

Carly will be by his side for the procedure, which has been planned due to damage from a previous near-death incident. While the surgery itself will be risky, a bigger danger may be lurking.

A woman carrying a syringe will appear near Sonny, suggesting someone is planning to harm him while he's most vulnerable. Brick, who has been keeping close tabs on the situation, will remain alert. He has trusted Carly to look after Sonny, but whether she can stop what’s coming remains to be seen.

Back in Port Charles, Cody will end up needing medical care. He was recently seen helping Molly during a roadside emergency, and whatever happened will now put him in the hospital.

Brook Lynn will find out and will be alarmed by what she hears or sees when she checks on him. Her reaction will raise questions about how much she still cares and what she might be hiding. Meanwhile, Molly will have a tense conversation with Ric. She will tell her father that his relationship with Ava could ruin what they’ve rebuilt.

Ric will try to defend his choices, but Molly won’t back down. She’ll tell him that she doesn’t want Ava’s influence getting in the way of their progress. The scene will show how strained things have become between father and daughter and how Ava’s presence will keep making it worse.

Elsewhere, Jason will take time to bond with Danny. With Jake out of town and Sonny recovering, Jason will have the chance to step back from the chaos and focus on being a father.

A still from 'General Hospital' (Image via ABC)

Danny will open up about missing Sam and how hard it’s been to adjust. Jason will listen and take him to the batting cages to give him a break from everything. He will promise to always be there, but whether he can actually keep that promise is unclear, considering how much is about to change.

The General Hospital episode will also hint at what’s next in Port Charles, as Sonny’s power in the city continues to weaken. With Ezra’s campaign gaining traction, and with Tracy publicly backing him, more characters will start picking sides. Laura’s warning about what happens if Sonny is pushed out will continue to hang in the air. Every decision made now will shape what comes next.

Watch General Hospital on ABC.

