What to expect from tomorrow's episode of General Hospital (April 25, 2025)?

General Hospital wrapped up its April 24, 2025, episode with several major developments. Molly accidentally discovered paperwork authorizing Kristina’s involuntary commitment after Diane dropped her briefcase at the hospital. Lulu’s interview with Lucas for her adoption story set off alarms for Brook Lynn, who stormed over to confront her.

Ad

Meanwhile, Cody was taken to the ER after getting kicked by a horse, and Brook Lynn stayed with him, despite lingering tension. Sonny went under for heart surgery in Los Angeles, with Carly at his side, while a disguised nurse slipped into his hospital room carrying a suspicious syringe. Back in Port Charles, Jason opened up to Danny during a quiet moment at the batting cages, and Kristina continued to watch Donna while Sonny was away.

Ad

Trending

On Monday, April 25, viewers can expect fallout across the board. Molly will decide whether to confront Kristina directly about the commitment papers, while Kristina herself will react strongly to the discovery. Brook Lynn and Lulu’s argument will heat up again, putting Dante in a tight spot.

Sonny will survive surgery, but danger will still be near as someone moves to finish what they started. Meanwhile, Nina will push forward with her plan against Drew, and Willow’s trip to see Michael will take a sharp turn.

Ad

Disclaimer: The article is speculative and contains spoilers.

What to expect from the April 25, 2025, episode of General Hospital?

A still from 'General Hospital' (Image via ABC)

On April 25, 2025, General Hospital will continue with direct fallout from the commitment paperwork landing in the wrong hands. Molly will still have the envelope marked “Davis” in her possession, and she will be expected to confront Kristina about what she found. Kristina will read the commitment papers for herself and recognize that they were written up without her knowledge.

Ad

She will realize Alexis authorized them, and this will likely push her to demand an explanation. Kristina’s calm demeanor from earlier in the week will not last, and she may begin to spiral as the betrayal sinks in.

Meanwhile, Brook Lynn will show up at Lulu’s house again, and their argument about the adoption article will escalate. Brook Lynn will try to shut it down completely, while Lulu will make it clear she’s not backing off. The two will clash hard enough that Dante will walk in on the tail end of it.

Ad

He will ask for answers, and both women will be forced to either lie or come clean. Lulu may keep quiet, but Brook Lynn’s anxiety over the adoption secret will grow. She will worry that if Lulu keeps pushing, Dante will eventually find out about the baby she gave up.

In General Hospital, Sonny will still be recovering from surgery in Los Angeles, but the danger around him will not go away. The nurse who slipped into his room with a syringe is not expected to vanish quietly. Colette Moreau will be the one behind the disguise, and she may attempt to inject Sonny before Carly or hospital staff intervene.

Ad

Carly will be alert, and she will ask Sonny if he’s okay. That question may come just in time to stop something worse. Security could be called, or Brick may take action if he receives an alert. Sonny will remain under medical supervision, but the threat to his life will continue.

A still from 'General Hospital' (Image via ABC)

In Germany, Willow will try to visit Michael at the clinic, but she will run into unexpected resistance. Someone will prevent her from getting access to him. The likely cause will be either Carly or Drew, both of whom know about the trip. Drew will be the more likely one to block it while pretending to support her earlier.

Ad

In General Hospital, Willow will try to figure out a way around the block, but the road ahead will not be simple. Her plan to inform Michael about her decision to move in with Drew and take the kids may not go as planned.

Elsewhere, Nina will continue using Jacinda the escort to corner Councilman Ezra Boyle. She will try to use the situation to her advantage and may begin targeting Drew as well. Portia will be expected to help carry out the plan.

Ad

Watch General Hospital on ABC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayan Ghosh Sayan is a journalist who specializes in Movies and TV Shows at Sportskeeda. Having been involved with movies since the tender age of nine, Sayan harbors a profound passion for cinema ranging from the pre-Code Hollywood era to contemporary releases. With a keen eye for details that often escape others, Sayan offers unique insights into the intricacies of film and television storytelling. Holding a degree in business, he skillfully blends his cinematic passion with an analytical approach to the financial aspects of the industry. His proficiency in creating compelling content, conducting meticulous research, and collaborating effectively with the editorial team makes him an invaluable asset to the Sportskeeda community. Know More