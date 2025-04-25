General Hospital recap (April 24, 2025): How did Molly end up with Kristina’s commitment papers?

General Hospital aired its Thursday episode on April 24, 2025, and packed it with confrontations, close calls, and emotional fallout. Lulu continued interviewing Lucas about adoption for her article while Brook Lynn confronted her for digging into personal history.

Ad

Molly got Kristina’s commitment paperwork by accident after Diane’s briefcase collided with hers in Ric’s hospital room. Diane had just met with Marco to warn him about keeping Kristina’s paperwork private, then stuffed it into an envelope marked “Davis” and put it in her bag. Later, while speaking to Ric about Sonny’s summer custody request, Diane dropped her briefcase, which knocked into Molly’s.

Both women scrambled to pick up their files, but the envelope ended up in Molly’s possession. Later, while waiting with Cody in the hospital lobby, Molly opened her bag to get work done and found the papers.

Ad

Trending

Her reaction was immediate. She was shocked to discover the document authorizing Kristina’s involuntary commitment. The episode didn’t show her confronting anyone yet, but the setup made it clear she wouldn’t sit on that information for long.

Diane never realized the envelope had switched bags, and Kristina still had no idea that her name was on legal documents being passed around behind her back. Molly’s discovery came after an emotional conversation with Ric, making her already tense day worse. The scene set up a possible confrontation that could break open Alexis’s decision and Diane’s involvement.

Ad

General Hospital: Why did Brook Lynn confront Lulu after Cody’s ER visit?

A still from General Hospital (Image via ABC)

Brook Lynn went straight to Lulu’s place to demand answers after hearing that Lulu was writing an adoption story. While Brook Lynn and Cody waited in the hospital, Lucas casually mentioned that Lulu had interviewed him for her article about adoption.

Ad

That was all Brook Lynn needed to hear. Already tense after Cody got kicked by a horse and ended up in the emergency room, Brook Lynn had no patience left. She left Cody in the hospital and showed up at Lulu’s door, angry that her past was being brought into something public. Lulu was calm but didn’t back down.

She said she had every right to write about adoption, especially if it could help others understand what it’s like. Brook Lynn suspected Lulu’s angle might involve personal stories that had no business being published. The fight between them wasn’t just about journalism.

Ad

Brook Lynn was clearly worried about Dante finding out about the baby she had given up years ago. Lulu didn’t deny she knew about it. The confrontation ended unresolved, with both women standing firm. Brook Lynn’s fear wasn’t just about the article—it was about secrets that could blow up her relationship with Dante.

General Hospital: What happened with Sonny’s surgery in Los Angeles?

A still from General Hospital (Image via ABC)

Sonny was prepped for his heart surgery in Los Angeles and went under anesthesia with Carly by his side. Brick had already welcomed them and was managing the situation quietly so Sonny’s condition wouldn’t become public. Before the procedure, the doctor explained what would happen and checked Sonny’s vitals.

Ad

Carly reminded Sonny about surviving the 2000 shooting and told him not to give up. Sonny was then put under, and during anesthesia, he remembered moments with his children and Mike. The surgery itself wasn’t shown in full detail, but the end of the episode made it clear the procedure had started.

What viewers did see was a new threat: someone disguised as a nurse entered Sonny’s room holding a syringe. Though nothing happened yet, the setup made it clear that Sonny’s life was still in danger. Carly was seen watching Sonny closely and noticed something was wrong.

Ad

She asked if he was okay just as the suspicious nurse loomed in the background. The scene didn’t confirm whether the syringe was used, but it ended with Carly on high alert. Sonny might have made it to the operating room, but the real danger could come after the surgery.

General Hospital: What did Jason and Danny talk about at the batting cages?

A still from General Hospital (Image via ABC)

Jason and Danny talked about grief, family changes, and how to handle emotions while spending time at the batting cages. Jason stayed with Danny instead of dropping him off, and they hit balls while waiting for Rocco and Dante.

Ad

Danny said Sam had taught him how to swing and admitted he missed Rocco and Scout now that they didn’t all live together. He told Jason that moving into the Quartermaine house was supposed to help keep them close, but things had changed. Jason told Danny it was normal to feel mixed up, especially after losing Sam.

He said he missed her too and admitted that Sam always got him to talk about things he’d normally hold inside. Danny opened up about thinking Sam didn’t trust Jason at first after his return last year, but now he felt she had finally believed Jason could take care of him.

Ad

In General Hospital, Jason promised he’d always be there. When Dante and Rocco showed up, Jason and Dante watched the boys from a distance. Dante said they had to make sure the boys stayed close like brothers. Jason agreed and said Sam would have loved seeing them together like this.

Interested viewers can watch General Hospital on ABC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayan Ghosh Sayan is a journalist who specializes in Movies and TV Shows at Sportskeeda. Having been involved with movies since the tender age of nine, Sayan harbors a profound passion for cinema ranging from the pre-Code Hollywood era to contemporary releases. With a keen eye for details that often escape others, Sayan offers unique insights into the intricacies of film and television storytelling. Holding a degree in business, he skillfully blends his cinematic passion with an analytical approach to the financial aspects of the industry. His proficiency in creating compelling content, conducting meticulous research, and collaborating effectively with the editorial team makes him an invaluable asset to the Sportskeeda community. Know More