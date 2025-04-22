“End of a Legend” – General Hospital fans fear Sonny’s fate as tension rises in upcoming episodes

Distressing news is awaiting General Hospital fans as Sonny's hospitalization takes a sinister turn. While this is not the first time that the friendly mob boss has faced danger, his present condition makes him too vulnerable to resist attack. With many people plotting to take him down, Sonny will need more than regular help from his family and friends.

The GH preview clip has shocked fans, worrying about Sonny's well-being. Some of them took to social media to express their concern. One fan, identifying as SK DW, posted an image of Sonny captioning it:

"End of a Legend"

A fan post on the GH Facebook page (Image via Facebook/@General Hospital Fans-Official)

Many fans responded to the post with distress and worry over Sonny's exit from the show, while some proposed not to watch after Sonny's departure.

Fan reactions fearing Sonny's exit from GH (Image via Facebook/@General Hospital Fans-Official)

A few fans debated that Sonny would be saved since he is central to the storyline.

More fan responses on the same thread (Image via Facebook/@Geeneral Hospital Fans-Official)

However, some fans called this prediction a fake scare.

Some fans believe Sonny's exit news is fake (Image via Facebook/@General Hospital Fans-Official)

General Hospital: What worried fans about Sonny's exit?

As regular GH viewers know, Sonny Corinthos is struggling with a heart issue that demands a surgical cure. After postponing his treatment for months, he is due for surgery in the upcoming episodes.

Carly Spencer is accompanying him to Los Angeles after his fallout with Natalia. Natalia, on the other hand, has blurted to her former husband about Sonny's ailment. Her husband is Sidwell, a shady mobster, who wants to take down Sonny. Besides these three people, Sonny's children, Jason, and Laura, know about his health condition.

The soap's preview promo shows a woman dressed in a nurse's scrubs entering Sonny's hospital room, as he is sleeping on his bed. The presumably fake nurse quietly slips close to his bed and takes out a syringe. As she gets ready to use the syringe, Sonny opens his eyes.

Viewers are speculating whether this stressful situation hints at Sonny's death or elimination from the future GH storyline. Whether Sonny reacts to his assailant in time or falls a prey to her machinations remains to be seen.

General Hospital: Who may be planning to eliminate Sonny at the LA hospital?

As shown in the promo, the nurse in scrubs is not likely to be a regular caretaker. Since the woman seems to inject Sonny with a chemical that may harm him, she might be an assassin sent by one of his many enemies. One such enemy may be Jenz Sidwell. He can stoop low enough to attack his foe in his most vulnerable condition.

Alternatively, it may be someone from the WSB. Fans may remember, the explosive retrieved from Sonny's penthouse, planted to eliminate him, had a device used by the WSB. As such, it may be Jack Brennan or Colette.

Likely, Brennan would not risk harming Sonny because of his closeness to Carly and her being present at the hospital. However, rogue WSB agent Colette would have no such consideration.

General Hospital: What will happen to Sonny in the future?

GH fans believe Sonny Corinthos may survive this ordeal. Either he will react before being injected by the fatal liquid, or he will be saved by Carly. However, his close brush with death may give him a new perspective on life. As such, he may return a changed man.

He may hand over his business to his successor and start a fresh, clean life. With that, the public voting on his pier will not make any difference to his existence. Moreover, he may be able to talk about his contributions to Port Charles, swinging votes in his favor.

Whatever Sonny may decide to do in his future, his present situation looks risky. Continue catching up with ABC every weekday to keep a tab on Sonny's condition on General Hospital.

