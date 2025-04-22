General Hospital spoilers for next 2 weeks (April 23 to May 2, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

Rearrangements and changes are on the cards for the upcoming General Hospital episodes. With Sonny scheduled for a heart surgery, Carly will likely get some disturbing news about his condition.

Bad news awaits Kristina, too, since she is wallowing in guilt for her actions but is unsure about confessing her crimes. Elsewhere, Dante and Lulu get down to discussing various matters, which may lead to Lulu disclosing her feelings.

The previous episodes on General Hospital presented Natalia Ramirez's sacking for her lies, and she then felt betrayed by the Deception ladies and Sonny. Meanwhile, Jason chastised Sasha for taking money from Sidwell.

Marco explained his position to Lucas, emphasizing that he had no ulterior motive for coming to town. On the other hand, Sidwell met Alexis to plead his son's case. Meanwhile, Alexis accepted Ava's deal and paid her a huge first installment. Elsewhere, Josslyn and Emma shared a love-hate conversation bordering on honesty, at least from Emma's side.

Other story arcs on General Hospital, a long-running ABC daily soap, included the staff of the titular medical facility, such as Portia, Willow, and Elizabeth. It also involved residents of the fictional Port Charles township, such as Curtis, Drew, Lucky, Tracy, and others.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

General Hospital: Sonny has a health threat

As fans know, Sonny is slated for a heart surgery and Carly has proposed to go with him. Meanwhile, he has informed trustworthy people close to him, including his children, Jason, Laura, Carly, and Natalia. However, after their fallout, Natalia let out the secret to Sidwell.

The soap's spoilers suggest Carly will receive an upsetting update on Sonny's health. With Sidwell in the picture, the situation may turn fatal for Sonny. Sidwell is well-connected and can stoop to any level to eliminate his enemy. As such, the mobster may influence the medical team working on Sonny, which may put the latter in danger.

General Hospital: Dante hears a disclosure that he already knows

Dante Falconeri has been trying to maintain a balance between his personal and professional lives. On one hand, he has been investigating Cyrus's disappearance and Ric's car crash, and on the other hand, he dug his feet against Lulu about Rocco's residence in the Quartermaine mansion.

The upcoming episodes will find him sitting down for a clear and calm discussion with Lulu Spencer. The two will thrash things out about Rocco's stay at Q-mansion versus with his mother. They may also discuss their extended families in the attempt at a reconciliation.

As they talk openly, Lulu may consider opening up about her feelings for him. However, if she expresses her love, Dante may not show surprise since he already knows about it from Maxie Jones. Considering he is still mourning Sam, whether Dante promises love in return remains to be seen.

General Hospital: Kristina learns about her trouble

Recently, Kristina committed the criminal offence of tampering with Ric's car, leading to his crash. While her real target was Ava Jerome, she hid her misdirected actions from the world. However, both her real target and the mistaken target realized Kristina's role in the accident. Armed with evidence, Ava blackmailed Alexis and got a large sum of money.

Currently, Kristina is clueless about who knows about her crime. As far as she is concerned, only Lucky Spencer knows, and with whom she will have a discussion. She has no idea that Ava, Ric, Alexis, and Diane already know about it as well.

In the upcoming episodes, she may consider confessing to her crime, and Lucky will chalk out the long punishment if she does. This will likely scare Kristina, keeping her quiet for now. Whether Alexis will reveal being privy to the secret or if Ava's blackmail will come out remains to be seen.

Some of the other upcoming General Hospital story arcs involve Nina's scheme, Cody's accident, Kai's decision, and Trina's romance. Stay tuned to ABC every weekday to find out about Sonny's health updates and Kristina's predicament on General Hospital.

