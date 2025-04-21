What is happening with Ric Lansing and Elizabeth Webber on General Hospital? Details explored

General Hospital is rekindling vintage romance with the reemergence of Ric Lansing and his growing closeness to Elizabeth Webber. While Elizabeth is working on rebuilding a romance with Lucky Spencer, an unexpected accident and a long-buried secret could threaten to sabotage everything.

With Ric currently in town and silently waiting on the sidelines, viewers are beginning to wonder if history might repeat itself, bringing back all the love, deception, and heartbreak from their past.

The chemistry between Ric and Elizabeth has never been in doubt. However, their past is marred by betrayals and emotional pain. Now, after a quiet but telling reconnection over ice cream, it seems a romantic reunion between the two may be on the horizon.

Is General Hospital setting up a Ric and Elizabeth reunion?

Ric Lansing returned discreetly to Port Charles in August of 2024, initially to comfort his daughter Molly following a family tragedy. He then took on the legal defense of Heather Webber.

His return also brought him back in the orbit of Elizabeth Webber. Their romance resumed on a lighthearted note, with an ice cream date. However, there was a substantive emotional undertone, given their troubled past.

Meanwhile, Elizabeth is again with Lucky Spencer, but their relationship may already be on the rocks. Kristina recently caused a car accident in a misguided attempt to hurt Ava Jerome. In the process, she almost killed Elizabeth and Ric.

Lucky knows Kristina was driving, but has not told Elizabeth to protect his friend. This decision might ultimately backfire. If Elizabeth discovers that he's concealing the identity of the one who nearly murdered her, it can destroy the trust that they've been able to restore.

Ric, the other crash victim, likely senses that this fallout is inevitable. While he has kept a low profile, he has never denied having lingering feelings for Elizabeth.

Elizabeth has even told her friends that she could forgive Ric and take him back if only he were a different man. If her marriage to Lucky collapses as a result of this deception, Ric might again be back in her life in a far more intimate way.

The history between Ric and Elizabeth on General Hospital

On General Hospital, Ric and Elizabeth's relationship has been anything but simple. They first met in 2002, and the chemistry was immediate. Their romance was passionate initially, but fell apart when Ric's darker tendencies began to resurface.

After the miscarriage of Elizabeth's child with Ric, a development caused indirectly by his vindictive ex, Faith Rosco, Ric became fixated on avenging himself against his half-brother, Sonny Corinthos.

In one of General Hospital's story arcs, Ric abducted Carly Corinthos and held her captive in a hidden panic room below Ric and Elizabeth's shared home. He planned to steal Carly's baby.

At the same time, he drugged Elizabeth discreetly with birth control so she would not conceive again. Once Elizabeth discovered what had happened, she fainted in shock, and the marriage failed.

Despite everything, Ric and Elizabeth married once again in 2003. Riceven promised to adopt Zander Smith's unborn child with her as his own. They tried to settle down, but Ric's obsession with Sonny never abated. Eventually, Elizabeth left and gave birth to her son, Cameron, ending their second marriage.

Ric returned in 2014 and briefly rekindled his relationship with Elizabeth, but his manipulative ways soon came back. He schemed a plan to break up Elizabeth and Jake Doe by paying money to a woman to pose as Jake's wife. Elizabeth discovered the truth at the Nurses' Ball and ended things with Ric publicly.

Now, with Elizabeth possibly on the verge of another breakup and Ric quietly inserting himself back into her life, their tangled past could return in a whole new way on General Hospital.

Fans can watch General Hospital on ABC.

