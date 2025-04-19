General Hospital spoilers for the next week from April 21 to 25, 2025

The upcoming episodes of the ABC soap opera General Hospital, airing from April 21, 2025, promise to be filled with drama, shocking betrayals, and emotional moments. Carly surprises everyone by turning on someone close to her, shaking things up in Port Charles. Jason and Willow reach a turning point that could bring them closer or pull them apart.

Meanwhile, Nina stops playing nice, and her next move could hurt anyone in her path. At the same time, Cody’s health takes a scary turn, and Sonny faces a serious medical crisis. Drew shows strong emotions around Willow, Danny finally opens up about losing Sam, and Molly stands firm with her dad. Lucky returns, leading to honest talks and family tensions.

Last week on General Hospital, Sonny’s health wasn’t his only problem. He trusted Natalia with his heart condition and even took her to his doctor’s appointment. But when he found out her ex-husband is Sidwell, Sonny ended things to protect himself. Things got worse when Natalia told Sidwell about Sonny’s surgery, putting Sonny in danger and breaking his trust.

General Hospital spoilers for the episodes set to release from April 21 to 25, 2025

Monday, April 21: The confession and the confrontation

At the beginning of the week on General Hospital, Carly stands firm and won’t change her mind, no matter what. Sasha opens up with an emotional confession, but we don’t know yet who she tells.

Marco gets into trouble when Lucas demands the truth from him. Jordan and Isaiah make a big choice that could change Jordan’s life. At the same time, Sidwell shows up to talk to Alexis, possibly to ask for help with Marco.

Tuesday, April 22: Backstabbing and brutal truths

Carly shocks everyone by turning against someone close to her. Trina talks to Curtis as she tries to work through her feelings. Drew warns Kai about how risky his surgery is, while Lucky tells Kristina something she might not want to hear. Jason is torn, but will he help Willow or stay loyal to Michael instead?

Wednesday, April 23: Old wounds and new battles

In the middle of the week on General Hospital, Carly and Jason argue again, and it’s serious enough to hurt their longtime friendship. Tracy surprises people with an offer no one saw coming. Laura doesn’t stay quiet and stands up for herself. Dante and Lulu talk about their family issues, and Drew reacts to Willow in a way that completely surprises her.

Thursday, April 24: Crossroads and confessions

Sonny finally gets ready for his life-saving surgery after waiting too long. Brook Lynn is clearly upset about something, and it won’t stay hidden for long. Danny opens up to Jason about how much he’s hurting since Sam’s death. Molly stands up to her dad, showing that things are changing between them. Meanwhile, Cody’s health takes a turn for the worse, and he might be in danger.

Friday, April 25: Game changers

By the end of the week on General Hospital, Carly gets important news about Sonny’s health that could make her rethink everything. Nina stops pretending to play nice and shows she’s ready to fight dirty. Brook Lynn and Lulu’s issues boil over into a big argument. Kristina gets shocking news, and Willow runs into a problem that could affect both her home life and her job.

Fans of General Hospital can watch the new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu

