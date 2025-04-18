General Hospital: 3 major developments to expect this week (April 21 to 25, 2025)

ABC's General Hospital first aired on April 1, 1963, and was created by the producer and creator couple Doris and Frank Hursley. The show is set in Port Charles and focuses on the lives of the Corinthos, Quartermaine, Cassadine, and Spencer families. General Hospital revolves around themes of love, family feuds, business rivalries, and scandals.

Celebrity Dirty Laundry spoilers for the upcoming week's episodes of General Hospital from April 21, 2025, to April 25, 2025, reveal that drama will intensify in Port Charles. Carly Spencer will try to provide moral support for Sonny Corinthos, Jordan Ashford will collaborate with Sidwell, and Josslyn Jacks will try to eye Professor Dalton's attention.

3 major developments to expect on General Hospital from April 21, 2025, to April 25, 2025

1) Carly Spencer supports Sonny Corinthos

In the upcoming episodes of General Hospital, Sonny Corinthos will finally have an emotional and honest conversation with Carly Spencer. He will open up to her about his heart health issues and the upcoming surgery he has scheduled. Carly will be a source of immense emotional support for Sonny and will be there for him in every way she can.

Spoilers reveal that Carly will also share her concerns about Willow Tait Corinthos and Drew Cain Quartermaine with Sonny. The former couple will spend time together, trying to help solve their issues and problems.

2) Jordan Ashford takes up Sidwell's job offer

Spoilers for the upcoming episodes of General Hospital reveal that Jordan Ashford will become Sidwell, the mob lord of Port Charles' new hire. Recently on the show, Jordan staged a dramatic event, planning an act with Laura Collins in advance. She had asked Laura to fire her publicly, in front of the residents of Port Charles.

After being fired from her old job, she wanted to look for new opportunities. In the coming episodes of the soap opera, Jordan will begin working as Sidwell's latest employee and take on the new role.

3) Josslyn Jacks tries to be in Professor Dalton's limelight

Recently on the show, Josslyn Jacks was seen feeling jealous over Emma Scorpio Drake becoming Professor Henry Dalton's newest favourite student. She wanted to ensure that she was Professor Dalton's most revered student. Spoilers for the upcoming week's episodes of the soap opera reveal that Josslyn will try to steal Emma's limelight.

Josslyn may resort to questionable tactics to make sure that Henry Dalton's attention is completely on her. Spoilers also suggest that Professor Henry Dalton's demeanor may raise concerns, and Josslyn's attempts to try to be noticed by him could potentially backfire. This can make him more interested in her than just as a student eager to collaborate with him and research further.

In addition to this, as a part of her World Security Bureau mission, Josslyn Jacks had been tasked with securing the position of research assistant. Josslyn will try to achieve all her aims in the coming episodes, potentially making Emma angry if she succeeds in gaining Dalton's attention.

Fans and interested viewers can watch General Hospital on the ABC Network and stream episodes a day later on Hulu.

