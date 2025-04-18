“Alexis can outsmart Ava” – General Hospital viewers speculate that the money transfer was a test and not a mistake 

Some General Hospital viewers have been wondering what went down when Alexis caved in to Ava's blackmail. One of the most popular pieces of fan writing has generated much buzz online, speculating whether or not Alexis merely informed Ava that she wired her the cash to gauge what she would then do.

Ad

That is how one fan theory goes: Alexis wasn't taken by Ava's bait; she was framing her. Audiences are now questioning if the money was truly the Cassadine estate's or if this was all part of a sting to reveal Ava.

The theory arose because Ric was so doubtful of not missing Alexis. That moment, with all of Alexis' dubious past and all that's riding on her daughter Kristina, is causing people to hold back.

Ad

Trending

Although Ava did receive a text saying the money had been wired into her account, some viewers think the money wasn't from the estate and that Alexis has a knack for taking it out. The suspicion that this is a deliberate action rather than a mistake is building momentum.

“Alexis can outsmart Ava,” a fan wrote.

One fan wrote (Image via Facebook/@General Hospital Fans - Official)

The comment “Alexis can outsmart Ava” is at the center of it all. The confidence in Alexis’s ability to stay one step ahead of Ava echoes a bigger feeling among fans that there’s more going on than they have seen. Several fans jumped in to say they wouldn’t be surprised if this was all part of Alexis’ plan to ultimately take Ava down.

Ad

Comments with this opinion state that Alexis is so familiar with Ava that she anticipated the blackmail attempt. Alexis' supporters in such opinions opine that maybe the initial payment had been made simply as a tactic to delay, as a means to plan the future move. They added that she may have paid with her own money or sent a meager payment as a diversion.

A fan commented (Image via Facebook/@General Hospital Fans - Official)

Fans commented on the blackmail (Image via Facebook/@General Hospital Fans - Official)

Others pointed out that Ava received the first payment when she was talking to Alexis, which signaled that there was no holdup in the payment. However, some are entertaining the idea that what Ava received could not be the real payment she had been anticipating.

Ad

If what she received from Alexis was small or traceable, then she could utilize it to prove Ava's motives in the future.

A fan wrote (Image via Facebook/@General Hospital Fans - Official)

A few viewers doubted it, with one remarking that if Alexis sent anything from the estate, she could be traced, and she would lose everything—her job, her law license, and even her liberty.

Ad

This led some to suggest the money had to have come from somewhere else. Others think Alexis could be framing Ava so she could catch her in the act of blackmail and take her down legally.

A fan added (Image via Facebook/@General Hospital Fans - Official)

A fan commented on the blackmail (Image via Facebook/@General Hospital Fans - Official)

Fans were disappointed that she didn't go to Sonny for help and suggested that going to him would help her get out of trouble.

Ad

A fan wrote about Alexis not going to Sonny (Image via Facebook/@General Hospital Fans - Official)

Another fan commented on the incident (Image via Facebook/@General Hospital Fans - Official)

Recent development on General Hospital involving Alexis and Ava

On the April 15 episode of General Hospital, Alexis made a drastic decision. Following a bonding experience with daughters Kristina and Molly, she decided against having Kristina committed. This decision left her with one other option: to offer Ava the Cassadine divorce settlement that she insisted on.

Ad

She did, but Ava was not pleased. Rather than concede, Ava insisted on receiving ongoing payments. Ava's appeal for more cash is raising eyebrows, particularly since viewers saw her receive a notice of deposit when the first payment was made to her account.

Some now believe that Alexis never took money out of estate funds at all, perhaps spending her own money on Ava just to stall. Others speculate that this first payment was done merely to discourage Ava from reporting Kristina instantly.

Ad

Ad

Meanwhile, Kristina has no idea how close she came to being institutionalized. Kristina and Molly went to see Ric in the hospital, and Kristina bristled when Dante asked to speak with her in private.

However, the tension was fleeting because Dante wasn't questioning Sonny about Ric's accident. But Ric and Ava are privy to the secret and Kristina isn't. There is still speculation as to what Sonny's role would be if Alexis hires him. Some think he would handle Ava's short-timer's style.

Ad

Others speculate that Alexis is withholding from him on purpose because of his cardiac condition. In either scenario, Ava's blackmail has ignited a deadly game, and everybody believes that Alexis is waiting for her time to take the next move, at least momentarily.

Fans can watch General Hospital on ABC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Preethika Vijayakumar Preethika Vijayakumar is a Daily Soap writer at Sportskeeda with a keen interest in pop culture. Although a law student, her curiosity about the world and passion for writing inspired her to explore and analyze the complex narrative and diverse character arcs that define the daily soaps.



With experience as a legal content writer, Preethika also achieved a notable accomplishment as her work was published in a book about criminology and victimology. As a fellow binge-watcher, Preethika aims to provide insightful analysis based on her firsthand viewing experiences, ensuring accuracy and relevance in her writing.



Outside of professional endeavors, she enjoys reading, playing guitar, and creating ceramics. Her favorite celebrity is Jensen Ackles, and if given the opportunity, Preethika would love to be a part of his show, Supernatural, although she isn’t sure she could last until the end. Know More