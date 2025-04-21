"You're allowed to move" - General Hospital fans defend Molly as she finds happiness with Cody after TJ split

According to the storyline of General Hospital, Molly and Cody were interacting with each other quite often. As they got closer to each other while engaging in playful arguments at the hospital, fans speculated a possible romance brewing between the two after Molly's split with T.J.

Previously on the show, Molly met T.J. in January 2012. They came together as a couple, but ended up getting separated after facing numerous challenges in their relationship.

While addressing the current ongoings in the plot dynamics of General Hospital, fans took to social media to defend Molly as she found happiness with Cody after her split with T.J.

A user named Jonathan Kelly posted on Facebook, saying that Molly moved on quickly. In the post, Kelly talked about feeling bad for T.J. for wasting several years for Molly. Jonathan stated:

"One thing about them Davis girls, they will quickly move on and act like they didn’t do anything wrong. I feel bad for TJ wasting all those years compromising for Molly, just for her to do him like this."

One fan, going by the name Kaycee Hendricks, commented on the post and defended Molly, saying that she is allowed to move on after leaving a relationship. Kaycee wrote:

"You're allowed to move on when you leave a relationship it's okay. It's okay to go be happy."

A post made by a fan, saying that Molly is allowed to move on (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Several fans commented on the thread and continued the conversation, sharing similar sentiments about Molly's love life.

While a netizen pointed out that T.J. left Molly while she was not grieving over the loss of the baby, another viewer commented that there was no spark between Molly and T.J.

More fan reactions sharing the same sentiments (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Many viewers voiced their opinions about Molly's relationships with T.L. and Cody. One viewer stated that Molly and T.J.'s relationship was boring.

On the other hand, one fan came to Molly's rescue and supported her relationship with Cody, saying that she did nothing wrong.

Fans voice their opinions about Molly's love life (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Current plot dynamics of General Hospital

The latest episode of General Hospital premiered on April 18, 2025. In this episode, Jason pretended to be the father of Sasha's baby.

Despite making a deal with Sasha, Jason was upset. Later, he confronted Sasha and asked her about her connection to Sidwell.

On the other hand, Maxie overheard Sasha and Jason's conversation. She also learned about Sasha's one-night stand with Michael.

Maxie figured out that Michael was the real father of Sasha's baby, but decided to keep it a secret.

Meanwhile, on General Hospital, Jordan created chaos at Laura’s press conference about the Esplanade project. She also announced her resignation from the post of deputy mayor.

Although she respected the mayor, she revealed that she did not want to be associated with Sonny.

When Sidwell received the news about Jordan and Laura, he quickly made a call to Jordan and tried to make a deal with her. In the meantime, Sonny attempted to convince Carly about his plans.

He thought that he needed to tell her about his heart condition and the upcoming surgery.

Later, in General Hospital, Anna visited Felicia after a long time. Anna opened up about her personal and professional problems which she had been facing. She told Felicia that Turner thought Anna was protecting Jason.

Natalia argued with Sonny for talkeing about her past to her employers. She then warned Sidwell and informed him that Sonny knew about his past.

When he promised Natalia that he would help fix her relationship with Marco, she said that Sonny had a heart condition.

Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

