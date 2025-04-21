Why are there rumors about Dante Falconeri leaving General Hospital? Details explored

Dante Falconeri is a central character on General Hospital, played by Dominic Zamprogna. The popular character has faced rumors of exiting the soap, time and again. However, most of these rumors were unfounded, as his story arc continued and Dante remained in the soap's storyline.

The recent rumors about Dante's exit from the show seem to stem from some social media posts claiming the end of his contract with the production house. One Facebook profile, going by the name Dante Falconeri-Dominic Zamprogna, appealed to fans and followers in a January 20, 2025, post to respond with support if they wanted the actor to continue in the show.

A similar misinformation had done the rounds in early and mid-2024 about his exit, which was soon quashed by the character's story arc, retaining him in the soap. However, this time, the fans believe Dante may react to the revelation about his son, Gio, with Brook Lynn, and the betrayals around it, by leaving town.

Since there is no official word from either the General Hospital production team or the actor, Zamprogna is likely to continue in the long-running ABC daily soap.

General Hospital: The current plot does not hint at Dante's departure

In his current story arc, Dante Falconeri is busy looking into the crime cases in town as a detective in PCPD. Although he was kept away from the Cyrus Renault case due to his personal involvement in it, he was later reinstated as one of the investigating officers. However, with Cyrus's body missing, the case remained unsolved.

On the personal side, he lost Samantha McCall due to her sudden demise, but had his former wife, Lulu Spencer, awake from a long coma. He moved into the Quartermaine mansion with his son Rocco, so that the latter could stay with Danny, Sam's son. However, he and Lulu disagreed on Rocco's residence.

So far on General Hospital, Dante, who is mourning Sam, knows that Lulu is still in love with him. He is making an effort to reconnect with Lulu, even though they disagree on their son's matters. Moreover, he is clueless about sharing an older son with Brook Lynn, a secret Lulu stumbled onto.

Elsewhere, Dante is aware of his father, Sonny's, heart condition and upcoming surgery. However, he is unaware of his sister, Kristina's, criminal actions and the impending problems she may land in.

General Hospital: What is Dante's likely future arc?

Dante's future story arc revolves around the revelation of his and Brook Lynn's son. On one hand, he will feel deceived by BLQ and her mother, Lois Cerullo, while on the other, he will feel betrayed by Lulu, since all of them kept him in the dark.

To add to this, if he learns that his partner, Chase, and his friend, Cody, also know about this important event in his life, Dante is likely to turn against them as well. On the other hand, he is a loving father who would want to bond with his newly-found son, Giovanni Palmieri.

Whether the betrayals force him to skip town or his sons, Gio and Rocco, keep him grounded, remains to be seen. On th eother hand, he may play a role in his father's recovery and Kristina's crime situation.

While Dante is not leaving anytime soon, stay tuned to ABC to catch his unfolding drama on General Hospital.

