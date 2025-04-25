General Hospital recap (April 25, 2025): Did Nina move forward with her plan to trap Drew?

The April 25, 2025, episode of General Hospital aired with a focus on betrayals, secret plots, and new tensions. Nina moved forward with her plan to trap Drew using Jacinda and tried pulling Portia into the scheme. Willow’s trip to Germany ended badly after Drew set her up at the clinic.

Ad

Yes, Nina pushed ahead with her plan to trap Drew by using Jacinda. Nina met with Portia and convinced her to get involved, suggesting that Portia should drug Drew to stage a setup with the escort. Portia asked what she would get in return, and Nina explained that if Drew left town, it would solve problems for both of them.

Nina and Portia then met with Jacinda and offered her a large amount of money to help them pull it off. Jacinda hesitated because she did not want to get involved with a congressman, but she eventually agreed after negotiating a higher rate. Nina was determined to go through with it because she believed it would destroy Drew’s reputation and protect Willow’s future.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, Nina also shared with Portia that Jacinda's connection to Ezra Boyle could be used against him if needed. The plan was set to create compromising pictures of Drew, which could later be used as leverage. Nina stayed in contact with Willow throughout the day, pretending to be concerned about her well-being, all while moving her scheme along. Nina made it clear that the goal was to make Drew look guilty and get him out of the way for good.

Ad

General Hospital: Did Drew trick Willow at the clinic?

A still from General Hospital (Image via ABC)

Yes, Drew tricked Willow by having the front desk woman lie to her. When Willow arrived at Michael’s clinic in Germany, she called Nina first to say she was nervous but ready to see her ex-husband. Willow was shocked when the receptionist told her that Michael did not want to see her.

Ad

She tried to insist it was about their kids, but the receptionist told her Michael had made it clear he wanted no contact. Willow left heartbroken and called Nina in tears, believing that Michael had completely shut her out. After Willow left, it was revealed that Drew had paid the receptionist to lie to Willow. The receptionist called Drew and confirmed that she told Willow exactly what he had asked.

Drew wanted to block Willow from reconnecting with Michael because he needed her loyalty back in the United States. Willow, still thinking Drew cared for her, said that Drew would never treat her as badly as Michael did.

Ad

Meanwhile, Drew continued to plot his political moves with Sidwell and Jordan, while Willow was unaware of how badly she had been manipulated by someone she trusted. Drew’s actions were meant to keep Willow away from Michael permanently.

General Hospital: Was Sonny in danger even after his surgery?

A still from General Hospital (Image via ABC)

Yes, Sonny faced another attempt on his life right after surviving surgery. Carly and Brick waited anxiously at the hospital until a doctor finally came out to tell them that the surgery had been successful. They were relieved, but the danger was not over. A nurse who appeared to be working under someone else's orders entered Sonny’s room with a syringe.

Ad

She quietly shut off Sonny’s monitors to avoid detection and prepared to inject him with something unknown. As she leaned in, Sonny’s eyes suddenly opened, but the show did not immediately reveal whether he could fight back or call for help. Meanwhile, Brick had told Carly that there were still people after Sonny and that the hospital needed tight security.

Carly had assumed the main threat was over once the surgery was done, but the attempted injection showed otherwise. The show made it clear that whoever targeted Sonny at his penthouse was not finished trying to kill him. Carly also called Jason with updates before the attack, unaware of the new danger.

Ad

Sonny’s life remained in serious jeopardy despite surviving the bombing and making it through surgery, and no one outside his room knew what was happening in time to stop it.

General Hospital: Did Kristina find out Alexis planned to commit her?

A still from General Hospital (Image via ABC)

Yes, Kristina found out that Alexis had secretly prepared papers to have her committed. After a mix-up with Molly’s bag, Kristina ended up seeing the legal documents drawn up by Diane at Alexis’s request.

Ad

The commitment papers stated that Alexis believed Kristina might need involuntary psychiatric treatment. Kristina was stunned when she read the papers, especially because the date matched the night they had their Davis Girls celebration.

She confronted Molly, who explained that she had no idea the papers existed and tried to reason that maybe Alexis only had them drawn up as a backup plan. Kristina refused to accept that explanation, feeling betrayed that Alexis pretended everything was normal while secretly making plans against her.

Ad

In General Hospital, Kristina dragged Molly along to confront Alexis directly at her office. When Alexis welcomed them warmly, Kristina immediately slammed the papers on her desk and demanded answers. Alexis looked shocked, and the situation quickly turned serious.

Kristina could not understand how her mother could claim to trust her, yet prepare legal action that would take away her independence. The scene ended with Kristina and Molly waiting for Alexis to explain herself after the secret came out in the open.

Ad

Watch General Hospital on ABC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayan Ghosh Sayan is a journalist who specializes in Movies and TV Shows at Sportskeeda. Having been involved with movies since the tender age of nine, Sayan harbors a profound passion for cinema ranging from the pre-Code Hollywood era to contemporary releases. With a keen eye for details that often escape others, Sayan offers unique insights into the intricacies of film and television storytelling. Holding a degree in business, he skillfully blends his cinematic passion with an analytical approach to the financial aspects of the industry. His proficiency in creating compelling content, conducting meticulous research, and collaborating effectively with the editorial team makes him an invaluable asset to the Sportskeeda community. Know More