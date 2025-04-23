How can Michael Corinthos make a return to Port Charles on General Hospital? Potential storylines explored

Michael Corinthos is a central character on General Hospital. He is currently missing in action as he is recovering from burns sustained in an explosion. Last played by Chad Duell, Michael is connected to many plot threads in the soap's current storyline. Fans hope he will return to Port Charles from the German clinic soon.
Michael is Sonny Corinthos's adoptive son, and his mother is Carly Spencer. He and Willow are married and have two children. Additionally, his unexpected intimacy with Sasha has left her pregnant. Meanwhile, he is embroiled in divorce and custody battles with Willow after her affair with his uncle, Drew, was exposed.
While Sasha is trying to keep the identity of her baby's father a secret, she enlisted Jason Morgan to pretend to be the father. Both Carly and Jason have visited him at the clinic, and Willow is scheduled to visit soon. Michael, on the other hand, is supported by his parents and friends and is expected to return to reclaim his life in town.
Disclaimer: This article is speculative. Reader discretion is advisable.
General Hospital plants cues for Michael's return
As fans know, Michael Corinthos filed for divorce from Willow in December 2024 while seeking custody of his children. Before the case could go to court, he became an unintended victim of sabotage at his father, Sonny Corinthos's home, resulting in 40 percent burns. His mother arranged for him to be transferred to a burn recovery facility in Germany.
General Hospital fans are aware that this storyline facilitated Chad Duell's exit from the soap. Many believe that Michael's divorce and custody battle remain unresolved, setting the stage for his upcoming story arc.
On one hand, Willow has made Drew the legal guardian of her children, while on the other, Carly Spencer threatens to take Wiley away from Willow. Additionally, Sasha Gilmore is pregnant with Michael's baby, but Jason is posing as the father. If this information comes to light, Michael risks losing custody of his children.
Fans speculate that a fully recovered Michael will return to Port Charles during the Nurses Ball. After winning his divorce and custody cases, he may plan to leak footage of Willow and Drew's intimate moments to the media in an attempt to ruin Drew's public image.
Alternatively, Ned and Tracy Quartermaine may provide him with additional information about Drew and Nina's affair. Michael could use this information for revenge, as it would ruin Willow's relationship with both Drew and her mother. In this scenario, Michael might pretend to adopt Sasha's baby, essentially claiming his own child.
Additionally, Michael may start to reconnect with Sonny, taking on some of his adoptive father's stress following his heart surgery. While many of these ideas are conjectures and fan speculations, it is noted that Willow is expected to visit the clinic soon. Whether they come to an agreement or plan to part ways amicably remains to be seen.
Incidentally, if Michael returns to General Hospital, the character will be recast, and a so-far-undisclosed actor will portray the role.
Look out for Michael as he returns to resume his old life and resolve the issues he left behind when he left for Germany, on ABC's General Hospital, every weekday.