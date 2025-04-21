Rumors have sparked about Michael Corinthos being recast on the ABC soap opera General Hospital. Actor Robert Adamson, who occasionally substituted for Chad Duell as Michael Corinthos, talked about Michael's character being recast in a post on X that has now been deleted.

He revealed that the search for a recast for the role of Michael Corinthos is ongoing.

Adamson stated:

"@GeneralHospital Thanks for having me in to read for the recast of Michael. Covered the role not once, not twice, but three times without notice or time to physically prepare. But I don’t even get an opportunity to read."

In an article published by soaps.sheknows.com on April 20, 2025, it was revealed that the search for a permanent recast is underway, suggesting that the Michael Corinthos' character is about to be recast.

Since then, viewers started speculating about a change in the cast of General Hospital. Fans also said it is a difficult position that a replacement is being sought on the 15th anniversary of Duell’s debut as Michael.

The actor who lands the role of Michael Corinthos is expected to be in for a bumpy ride. Viewers seemed to have a tough time accepting someone new in a familiar role.

Michael Corinthos was introduced as the son of Carly Benson and A.J. Quartermaine, but was raised by mob boss, Sonny Corinthos. He was associated with the most powerful families of Port Charles.

Michael's character was portrayed by several actors over the years. Chad Duell played the role from 2010 until 2025.

Behind the scenes, Maurice Benard (Sonny) had been pretty candid in the past about the hard time that he gave Chad Duell when he took over the role from Drew Garrett.

He opened up about the role of Michael on the January 31, 2025, episode of his vlog, State of Mind.

Although the showrunners have not disclosed who is being recast as Michael Corinthos, the new Michael will be getting a juicy storyline according to viewers.

Previously in the show, Michael was shipped away to recover from his burns. His estranged wife Willow made her lover, Drew, the guardian of their children.

Sasha, who was pregnant with Michael’s child, had been getting ever closer to Jason, who was pretending to be the father.

With the current ongoings on-screen and behind the scenes, fans are eager to find out who gets recast as Michael Corinthos on General Hospital.

Current plot dynamics of General Hospital

In the latest episode of General Hospital that aired on April 18, 2025, Jason continued pretending to be the father of Sasha's child.

Although they had made a deal, Jason was upset. He then confronted Sasha and questioned her about Sidwell.

While Maxie walked across the hallway, she overheard Sasha and Jason's argument and learned about Sasha's one-night stand with Michael. Maxie intended to keep it a secret about Michael being the real father of Sasha's baby.

Meanwhile, on General Hospital, Jordan stirred trouble at Laura’s press conference about the Esplanade project as she announced her resignation from the post of deputy mayor.

She explained that she respected the mayor, but she did not want to be associated with the mob boss, Sonny.

When Sidwell received the news, he quickly made a call to Jordan, attempting to strike a deal with her. On the other hand, Sonny tried to take Carly into confidence.

He believed that it was time to tell her about his heart condition and the upcoming surgery.

Later, in General Hospital, Anna met Felicia after a long time. As they engaged in a hearty conversation, Anna opened up about what she had been dealing with personally and professionally.

Anna explained that Turner thought that Anna was protecting Jason and giving him special treatment.

In the meantime, Natalia blasted Sonny for revealing her past to her employers. She also warned Sidwell, saying that Sonny knew about his past and was out to get revenge.

When he promised to help Natalia fix her relationship with Marco, Natalia revealed that Sonny had a heart condition.

Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

