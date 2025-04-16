“It would be a game changer”— General Hospital fans speculate on Willow discovering the truth about Nina and Drew

Misdirected emotions and manipulations dominate the current General Hospital storyline as Willow Corinthos seeks to escape her harsh reality and find refuge in her blind love for Drew Caine. Meanwhile, her mother, Nina Reeves, who is trying to separate the lovers and rescue her daughter, has thus far kept a lid on her past involvement with Drew.

Unhappy with the situation, the soap's fans recently took to social media to express their opinions on the mother-daughter-lover triangle. One viewer, identifying as Terry Matthews Titus, commented:

A fan's opinion on Willow learning about the Drew-Nina affair (Image via Facebook/@General Hospital Fans-Official)

Terry was replying to a Facebook post from another viewer, Brian Hunt, who believed that it was time for Nina to be honest with Willow.

The original Facebook post suggesting Nina tell her secret (Image via Facebook/@General Hospital Fans-Official)

Many fans agreed with the original post and wondered why this disclosure had been delayed.

More fan reactions on the same thread (Image via Facebook/@General Hospital Fans-Official)

However, some viewers pointed out that Willow will likely not believe Nina.

More fan response predicting Willow's reaction (Image via Facebook/@General Hospital Fans-Official)

Some others suggested random story outcomes. While a few thought that Drew would talk his way out of trouble, others hoped for Tracy and Michael to be involved in the situation.

Some viewers wished for other story outcomes (Image via Facebook/@General Hospital Fans-Official)

General Hospital: What is the current position of the Drew-Willow relationship?

As fans already know, Drew Caine-Quartermaine had a secret affair with Willow Corinthos while she was in a stable marriage with Michael Corinthos. Michael got the proof of their affair when he saw footage of their intimacy through the nanny cam in his kids' nursery.

While he tried to keep it under wraps, the situation escalated when Tracy Quartermaine inadvertently played the footage on TV in front of a room full of people. Soon after, Michael filed for divorce and sought custody of the children. However, a blast left Michael with forty percent burns, making it difficult for him to pursue his court cases.

While Willow left the children in the Quartermaine mansion, she faced a lot of negative energy in the house. At the same time, her mother, Nina Reeves, and Michael's mother, Carly Spencer, attempted to create a rift between her and Drew. While Nina convinced her with various arguments, Carly berated and threatened her.

As such, when Drew Caine offered Willow the chance to move in with him, she hesitated for a long time but eventually agreed. She moved Wiley and Amelia from the Q-mansion along with their belongings. However, Friday's episode, dated April 11, 2025, featured Carly at Drew's place, threatening to take her kids away from her.

While Jason Morgan stopped Carly from slapping Willow in anger, Willow became rattled. Although Nina was in collusion with Carly, she did not speak during the altercation between Carly and Willow.

Monday's episode, dated April 14, 2025, showed Willow Corinthos worrying about being separated from her children. In response, Drew Caine had her sign documents making him Wiley and Amelia's legal guardian after Willow. Moreover, he made her Scout Quartermaine's legal guardian if something were to happen to him.

What is Willow and Drew's likely future story arc?

Since Michael Corinthos is expected to return at some point, Willow's signed papers designating Drew as the legal guardian of her children will fall flat. Before that, Carly may try to prove that Wiley is not Willow's child and that she has no rights to him.

On the other hand, Drew Caine will continue to create complications with his revenge plans. So far, his collaboration with Jenz Sidwell to sabotage the Esplanade project has not worked. However, since the project is up for public voting, he may generate more issues that indirectly affect Laura Collins.

Amid all this action, if Willow discovers Drew and Nina's past relationship, which both have kept hidden, she will be furious. Whether Willow decides to forgive her mother or Drew remains to be seen.

Stay tuned to ABC every weekday to watch the drama unfold on General Hospital as Drew and Willow try to hold on to their romance despite hurdles.

