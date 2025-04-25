What to expect from Monday's episode of The Bold and the Beautiful (April 28, 2025)?

The Bold and the Beautiful's April 25, 2025, episode left fans buzzing after Brooke Logan made her dramatic showstopper entrance in a revamped Portofino gown. Ridge Forrester could not hide his reaction, even though he was currently committed to Taylor Hayes.

Ad

Eric Forrester had been pulling the strings behind the scenes, hoping Brooke and Ridge would find their way back to each other. Meanwhile, Taylor watched all of this unfold with growing concern.

Despite being stuck with Brooke in the vault earlier, Taylor saw how easily Brooke stole the spotlight. Now, tensions are rising as Steffy Forrester is stepping in to support her mother’s spot in Ridge’s heart.

On Monday, April 28, 2025, spoilers suggest the show will pick up with Steffy warning Taylor not to let Brooke win. Ridge will respond to Eric’s matchmaking attempt, but he will also remind everyone that he made a real commitment to Taylor.

Ad

Trending

Taylor will struggle with her doubts, and Steffy will push her to stay strong. Meanwhile, Ridge will face even more pressure as he tries to choose between loyalty and old feelings. Eric will not give up easily, but Ridge will seem determined to stick with the path he promised to take.

Disclaimer: The article is speculative and contains spoilers.

What to expect from the April 28, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful?

The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via CBS)

On Monday, April 28, Steffy Forrester will step up to support Taylor Hayes after the fashion show drama. Steffy will warn Taylor not to let Brooke Logan take the win simply because of a showy moment.

Ad

Taylor will struggle with what she saw on that stage, but Steffy will encourage her to trust Ridge Forrester’s promise. Steffy will remind Taylor that Ridge made a commitment to her, not to Brooke. She also claimed that Brooke’s dress and audience cheers will not change the reality of Ridge’s heart.

Meanwhile, Ridge will have a moment with Eric Forrester to address what went down at the fashion show. Ridge will thank Eric for the effort but will make it clear that he plans to honor his commitment to Taylor.

Ad

Eric will push back and remind Ridge that Brooke is the woman he always comes back to. Ridge will listen but will stay firm on the choice he has already made. Ridge’s loyalty to Taylor will set the tone for how he handles the fallout.

However, Taylor will still continue to battle some heavy doubts after seeing Ridge’s reaction to Brooke’s big entrance. She will worry that Ridge’s old feelings might creep back in. Steffy will urge Taylor not to give those worries too much power.

Ad

She will insist that Brooke has always known how to make an impression, but that does not mean she won Ridge’s heart again. Steffy will urge Taylor to stay strong and believe that Ridge is committed to building a future with her, not looking back at the past.

At the same time, Brooke will start picking up on the tension in The Bold and the Beautiful. She will realize that Ridge is not moving towards her the way she hoped. Brooke will feel the gap widening and will start planning her next move to try to pull Ridge back. While Eric will continue to cheer her on, Brooke will be left to face some hard facts about where Ridge’s head is.

Ad

The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via CBS)

Elsewhere, the consequences of the vault mishap will keep stirring the pot. Ridge will find himself in the middle again, between Brooke and Taylor, when emotions flare up again. Steffy’s encouragement will strengthen Taylor’s resolve, but Brooke will not give up the fight easily. Ridge’s choice to stick with Taylor will be tested as Brooke finds subtle ways to remind him of their history.

Ad

As the week moves forward in The Bold and the Beautiful, Ridge will prepare to break some tough news to Brooke about where they stand. Monday’s episode will set the stage for that painful conversation and push Brooke to start accepting that Ridge may not choose her this time.

Watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayan Ghosh Sayan is a journalist who specializes in Movies and TV Shows at Sportskeeda. Having been involved with movies since the tender age of nine, Sayan harbors a profound passion for cinema ranging from the pre-Code Hollywood era to contemporary releases. With a keen eye for details that often escape others, Sayan offers unique insights into the intricacies of film and television storytelling. Holding a degree in business, he skillfully blends his cinematic passion with an analytical approach to the financial aspects of the industry. His proficiency in creating compelling content, conducting meticulous research, and collaborating effectively with the editorial team makes him an invaluable asset to the Sportskeeda community. Know More