The Bold and The Beautiful: 3 major developments to expect this week (April 28 to May 2, 2025)

CBS' The Bold and the Beautiful first aired in 1987, and was created by the producer couple, Lee and William Bell. The show is set in Los Angeles and has won numerous Daytime Emmy Awards for its plot and characters.

The Bold and the Beautiful focuses on themes like business rivalries, family feuds, scandals, and relationship drama, and revolves around the members of the Carter, Spencer, Forrester, and Logan families.

Soap Hub and Celebrity Dirty Laundry spoilers for the upcoming week's episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful from April 28, 2025, to May 2, 2025, reveal that the residents of Los Angeles will have a lot of upcoming drama.

Katie will walk in on an intimate moment between Daphne Rose and Carter Walton, Ridge Forrester will turn down a proposal from Brooke Logan, and Liam Spencer will have a heartfelt conversation with Hope Logan.

3 major developments to expect on The Bold and The Beautiful between April 28, 2025, to May 2, 2025

1) Katie's confrontation of Daphne Rose

In the upcoming week's episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful, Katie will mistakenly walk into Daphne Rose and Carter Walton sharing a passionate kiss with each other. Katie will end up confronting Daphne and keep questioning her until she could potentially prove that Daphne had been doing the dirty work for Steffy Forrester right from the moment she walked into Forrester Creations.

Daphne Rose would try to defend herself and tell Katie that she truly was head over heels in love with Carter Walton, but Katie would insist that Daphne needed to come clean to Carter and tell him the truth about what her intentions had been initially when she had met him. Spoilers reveal that Katie will reiterate that she does not trust Daphne and would end up telling the truth to Carter herself if she did not.

2) Ridge Forrester's dilemma and the turning down of Brooke Logan's proposal

Spoilers reveal that Ridge Forrester will share with Eric Forrester about how Brooke Logan's fashion show's climax had been, and how adversely Steffy Forrester and Taylor Hayes had reacted to it. Eric will defend himself and tell Ridge that the show was a huge success, and also try to tell Ridge that he still had feelings for Brooke and loved her.

Ridge will feel torn on both ends while considering his feelings for both Brooke and Taylor. He would ultimately turn down Brooke Logan's proposal of getting back into a relationship with her and choose to stay loyal to the commitment that he had made to Taylor Hayes.

3) Liam Spencer and Hope Logan's heartfelt conversation with each other

In the upcoming week's episodes on The Bold and The Beautiful, Hope Logan will be shocked to learn about Liam Spencer living with John Finn Finnegan and Steffy Forrester. Due to his inoperable brain tumor, he needed to be on constant monitoring and hence decided to live with Finn and Steffy. However, he would not tell the truth to Hope and end up lying to her about his current situation.

In addition to these developments, Liam Spencer would speak with Hope about her former relationship with Carter Walton and ask her to pursue her feelings for Carter and reunite with him.

Fans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.

