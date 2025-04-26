The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the next week from April 28 to May 2, 2025

In the upcoming episodes of the CBS soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful, airing between April 28 and May 2, 2025, Hope’s love life is getting messy, however, Carter’s future isn’t looking too steady either. Old feelings might come back, past secrets are starting to surface, and everyone’s loyalty is being tested.

Liam is trying to get closer to Hope again, and Katie is getting suspicious of Daphne, hinting that things could get intense fast. At the same time, Electra is in the spotlight, but not in the way she expected.

Will says some kind words that might backfire. Tensions are also rising between Ridge and Eric, and Steffy and Taylor discover a shocking secret. With so much drama brewing, each day is set to bring even more surprises.

Previously on the show, the Forrester fashion show wowed the audience with stunning designs, but drama was happening backstage. Brooke and Taylor were accidentally locked in a room, leading to a dramatic confrontation. Later, Brooke surprised everyone by appearing in a wedding gown from Portofino, bringing back memories for Ridge and possibly changing things between them.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the episodes set to release from April 28 to May 2, 2025

Monday, April 28: The wrong spotlight

At the beginning of the week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Steffy and Taylor learn that the spotlight at the fashion show was supposed to be for someone else, and the truth shakes things up. This revelation brings back old rivalries and adds new frustrations. Meanwhile, Katie catches an intimate moment between Daphne and Carter that might change everything for them.

Tuesday, April 29: Lines drawn

Ridge confronts Eric about his plan with Brooke, making their relationship tense. Eric tries to defend himself, but secrets are coming out. At the same time, Katie takes matters into her own hands and confronts Daphne after overhearing a revealing talk with Zende. Things get messy as boundaries are crossed.

Wednesday, April 30: Between two hearts

In the middle of the week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Ridge is torn between Eric’s honest words and Brooke’s actions. He struggles with where his loyalty should be and reaches a breaking point. Meanwhile, Daphne’s plans hit a roadblock when Katie steps in to protect Carter, making it clear she won’t let him be manipulated again.

Thursday, May 1: Doubts and dreams

Hope starts to wonder why Liam has suddenly changed his living situation, questioning what or who he’s really trying to protect. As her suspicions grow, they start to change the way she sees things. Meanwhile, Will stops by to show his support for Electra’s recent achievements, but his kind words might accidentally bring some bad luck.

Friday, May 2: Second chances

By the end of the week on The Bold and the Beautiful, in an unexpected turn of events, Liam encourages Hope to give Carter another chance. This pushes Hope to reconsider feelings she thought she had moved on from.

Liam’s true reasons for getting involved remain unclear, but his influence might lead Hope down a path she didn’t see coming. As the week wraps up, new possibilities start to open up, and old decisions begin to affect what’s to come.

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus

