The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the next week from April 21 to 25, 2025

The upcoming episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful are expected to be packed with fashion, drama, and emotional surprises. Forrester Creations is putting on a giant fashion show, and special guests like reality stars Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag, along with influencer Markell Washington, are showing up.

Ad

However, things get tense behind the scenes when Taylor and Brooke end up locked in a room together during an argument. Meanwhile, things take a serious turn as Liam’s health crisis becomes the main focus. Steffy feels it’s her job to tell Liam the heartbreaking truth about his condition, but he refuses to accept it.

Fans can also look forward to a crossover moment as Lauralee Bell from The Young and the Restless appears as Christine.

Ad

Trending

Last week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Liam ignored his doctors and left the hospital so that he wouldn’t miss the daddy-daughter dance with Kelly. Steffy was heartbroken when she learned that Liam’s tumor couldn’t be removed and that his time may be running out. At the same time, Ridge, Taylor, and their family shared some touching moments.

Also Read: "LEAVE US ALONE!" - CBS crossover plans spark backlash from The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless fans

Ad

Ad

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the episodes set to release from April 21 to 25, 2025

Monday, April 21: The show must go on

At the beginning of the week on The Bold and the Beautiful, the Forrester fashion show kicks off with lots of sparkle and guests like Spencer Pratt, Heidi Montag, and Markell Washington. Ridge is proud of the event, and Eric is pleased too.

Ad

However, things aren’t as smooth backstage. Taylor and Brooke get into a heated argument over the seating arrangements. Meanwhile, Christine from The Young and the Restless arrives, and everyone wonders why she's in town.

Tuesday, April 22: Backstage battle

Behind the scenes of the fashion show, things get worse when Taylor and Brooke’s argument goes too far. In a mix-up, they end up accidentally locked in a storage room together. Brooke blames Taylor, but Taylor says it was a mistake.

Ad

Ad

Wednesday, April 23: Diagnosis and denial

In the middle of the week on The Bold and the Beautiful, the mood shifts to sadness as Steffy tells Finn about Liam’s terminal illness. She struggles with how to break the news to him, not sure how he’ll react.

Thursday, April 24: Breaking the news

Steffy speaks to her husband Finn, telling him that she has to be the one to break Liam the bad news about his illness. When she finally tells him that he doesn’t have much time left, Liam refuses to believe it. He won’t accept that he is really dying and is in shock.

Ad

Ad

Friday, April 25: Curtains close and truths revealed

By the end of the week on the soap opera, Liam has a hard time accepting the news. At the same time, Ridge questions Taylor and Brooke about their argument backstage.

Also Read: The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the next 2 weeks (April 16 to 25, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

Fans can watch new episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and Paramount Plus.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ridhima Raina An aspiring journalist with a keen interest in analysing global security challenges, geopolitics, and the complexities of Kashmir. Ridhima is a postgraduate diploma holder from the Asian College of Journalism with a specialisation in Broadcast Journalism.

Ridhima's academic background has equipped her with the skills to dissect and report on intricate global issues with clarity and precision. Currently, she is writing about US-centric pop culture, where she explores the intersection of entertainment, society, and cultural trends.

Her fascination with pop culture stems from its influence on public perception and its reflection of societal values. Ridhima is eager to evolve as a writer across various dimensions, blending her analytical prowess with engaging storytelling to illuminate both global and cultural narratives. Know More