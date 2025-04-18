"Steffy deserves accountability" - The Bold and the Beautiful fans clash over Hope being left in the dark after Liam decides to hide his condition

In the episode of The Bold and the Beautiful that premiered on April 16, 2025, Liam decided to keep his medical condition a secret even though his health was improving under the care of Dr. Grace Buckingham. When Dr. Bridget Frrester discovered that Liam was the patient, she wondered why no one told her. Later, she learned that Liam chose to keep it quiet, even hiding it from Hope.

Previously, when Liam's health worsened as he collapsed on the floor, Steffy stayed by his side while he recovered. Hope should know about Liam's health crisis, especially because she shares a child with him. However, it was revealed that Steffy decided to keep Liam's condition a secret from Hope.

While addressing the current ongoings in the storyline of The Bold and the Beautiful, fans took to social media to express their opinions about Steffy and Liam hiding his medical condition from Hope. A user named Glenda Moore posted on Facebook on April 17, 2025, saying that Liam did not want Hope to know he was sick. Glenda stated:

"Did you guys see today where Liam told Bridget, Hope's sister, that he does not want her to know he is sick? Now find a way to blame Steffy for that too."

One fan, Diana Mosley, responded to Glenda's statement and said that Steffy deserves accountability for her past actions. Diana wrote:

"Steffy deserves accountability for her past actions, even if she's unfairly blamed in this situation."

Several fans commented on the post and continued the discussion, sharing similar sentiments about Steffy's actions. While a netizen pointed out that Steffy would eventually be blamed for not informing Hope about Liam's health crisis, another fan called Steffy out, saying that she should have informed Bill and Hope or called 911.

Many viewers debated whether Steffy should be blamed for hiding Liam's medical condition. One viewer argued that Steffy is to blame, as she should have informed Liam's family at the very beginning. On the other hand, another fan commented that viewers might say that Steffy has cast a spell on Liam.

Current plot dynamics of The Bold and the Beautiful

The Bold and the Beautiful's most recent episode premiered on April 17, 2025. In this episode, Hope visited Deacon and thanked him for supporting her when she was struggling emotionally. Deacon talked about Luna's questionable past and shared his concerns about Sheila being Luna's grandmother.

Hope informed Deacon that Luna had previously killed two people and almost ended up killing Steffy. She warned Deacon about Sheila's plans, saying that Sheila might try to use Luna to get back into everyone's lives. She asked Deacon to stop Sheila from executing her plans.

Meanwhile, Luna told Sheila that she wanted Finn's acceptance, but it was not possible while Steffy was around. Sheila attempted to comfort Luna and said that they would eventually win Finn over.

In the meantime, Sheila showed up at Finn's office and told her about his daughter, Luna. Finn said that he was not willing to ignore Luna's criminal past. He refused to accept Luna as his daughter, leaving Sheila speechless.

Later, in The Bold and the Beautiful, Bridget informs Liam that he is recovering quickly. Bridget is shocked when Liam starts talking about Luna, his daughter. Liam engages in a conversation with Steffy about his family, in which he blames his father for protecting Luna.

As the show progressed, Liam asked Steffy if Finn agreed with her opinion about Luna. Despite being furious about the situation, Steffy chose to move forward. She told Liam that she did not intend to let Luna walk into their lives and cause chaos.

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can watch new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

