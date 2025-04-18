The Bold and the Beautiful recap (April 17, 2025): Finn rejects Luna despite Sheila’s pleas and Steffy’s ultimatum holds firm

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful, aired on April 17, 2025, Finn finally confronted Sheila about trying to push him toward Luna. Steffy stayed firm in her decision to keep Luna out of their lives, even as emotions grew more complicated.

Sheila told Luna there was still hope for a bond with Finn, but Luna seemed more heartbroken than ever. Meanwhile, Liam and Steffy talked about her marriage and how much Luna’s presence had affected them. Hope also grew more wary of Sheila and worried about her father’s role in the situation.

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for the episode aired on Thursday, April 17, 2025

Finn tells Sheila the truth about Luna

At the beginning of The Bold and the Beautiful episode, Finn sat in his office, still upset over everything that had happened, when Li walked in and quickly noticed something was wrong. She guessed it was about Luna and reminded him of Poppy’s lies and Luna’s terrible actions.

Li made it clear Luna should never be in his life, especially after nearly killing Steffy. Finn, though torn, agreed. He said maybe things could have been different if he had known earlier but now, it was too late.

Meanwhile, on The Bold and the Beautiful, Sheila tried to cheer Luna up, saying they’d work on winning Finn over. Luna said she wanted a bond with Finn, but Steffy would never allow it. Sheila saw that as a challenge and was determined to make it happen.

Later, Sheila showed up at Finn’s office, uninvited. He was angry, but she kept talking about how great it was that he had a daughter. Finn snapped and said Luna’s past couldn’t be ignored. Blood didn’t matter, and she wasn’t his daughter. Sheila was left speechless.

Liam and Steffy discuss the future

In Liam’s hospital room on The Bold and the Beautiful, Bridget said he was healing well and left to see other patients. But before leaving, she was surprised when Liam mentioned Luna as Finn’s daughter. Liam then told Steffy how strong she and Finn were together and said their family needed to stay united.

He blamed his “idiot dad” for helping Luna get released. Steffy was still angry but stayed focused on moving forward. When Liam asked if Finn agreed with her about Luna, she said it’s been tough, but she had no plans to let Luna into their lives.

Hope questions Deacon’s judgment

Hope visited Deacon and thanked him for being there for her. She told him she would support him too, especially now. Deacon admitted he didn’t like that Luna was Sheila’s granddaughter, considering Sheila’s past.

Hope asked if he was being too trusting, thinking Sheila could bond with Luna like he did with her. She reminded him that Luna killed two people and almost killed Steffy. Hope warned Sheila might use Luna to get back into everyone’s lives and urged Deacon not to let that happen.

Luna clings to hope while Steffy stands firm

Luna told Sheila she wanted Finn’s acceptance, but didn’t think it was possible with Steffy in the way. Sheila said Luna deserved love, and Finn was the best dad for her. Steffy told Bridget and Liam that Luna would never be part of their family. Later, Luna saw photos of Tom and Hollis at the hospital and felt guilty.

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

