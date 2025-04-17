What to expect from tomorrow's episode of The Bold and The Beautiful (April 17, 2025)?

CBS's The Bold and The Beautiful first aired in 1987 and has won many Daytime Emmy Awards for its interesting characters. The show was created by Lee and William Bell and is set in Los Angeles. The Bold and The Beautiful focuses on the lives of the members of the Logan, Forrester, Carter, and Spencer families.

Celebrity Dirty Laundry spoilers for the upcoming April 17, 2025, episode of The Bold and The Beautiful, reveal that the episode will be filled with dramatic moments.

John Finn Finnegan will receive a warning regarding his biological daughter, Luna Nozawa, and Liam Spencer's medical condition will be dealt with by both Doctors Grace Buckingham and Bridget Forrester.

What to expect from the April 17, 2025, episode of The Bold and The Beautiful

In the April 17, 2025, episode of The Bold and The Beautiful, spoilers reveal that Li Finnegan will realize that John Finn Finnegan still felt extremely attached to Luna Nozawa, ever since the paternity test had confirmed that he was her biological father.

While Li will try to be understanding, to figure out why Finn wanted to have the father and daughter relationship with Luna, she will strictly be against it.

Li will be extremely open about how she views Luna Nozawa as a criminal who is very capable of hurting innocent people around her for her own personal gain.

She will try to reiterate to Finn why Luna was locked up inside the prison in the first place, after she had murdered two innocent men.

Despite Bill Spencer guaranteeing her freedom to her and helping her escape from incarceration, it did not mean that she was not a criminal.

Li will open up about how she felt that Luna still deserved to be jailed for everything that she had done on The Bold and The Beautiful.

Spoilers reveal that Li might potentially blame Poppy Nozawa for the way that Luna turned out to be as an adult, but regardless of the past, she would tell Finn that it would be impossible for him to change the kind of person that Luna was.

Li will continue to ask Finn to stay away from Luna and maintain his distance from her if he wants his marriage to Steffy Forrester to last. She will also remind him how Steffy did not approve of his relationship with Luna for all the right reasons.

Meanwhile, at the hospital, Liam and Steffy will spend time reconnecting with each other and expressing how grateful they are to share a daughter like Kelly Spencer.

Doctor Bridget Forrester and Doctor Grace Buckingham will be shown being increasingly worried regarding Liam Spencer's medical condition and his stubbornness to try to attend Kelly's daddy and daughter dance.

Both doctors will consult each other and come across new and recent test results, which would prove to them that Liam's condition was inoperable.

Both doctors will relay this news to John Finn Finnegan and keep him updated on Liam's brain tumor, which was not going to be operable.

Finn will struggle trying to cope with this piece of news. Spoilers reveal that soon Liam will be on the receiving end of devastating news regarding his health and ailment.

Fans and interested viewers can watch The Bold and The Beautiful on CBS Network and stream episodes on Paramount+.

