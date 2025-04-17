"She will drug him" - The Bold and the Beautiful fans suspect that Luna might cross the line to get Will

In the episode of The Bold and the Beautiful that premiered on April 15, 2025, Luna attempted to seduce Will by appearing in front of him in lingerie. However, Will rejected Luna's advances, suggesting that she should get dressed and leave immediately. Even when Will warned that he would call security, Luna jokingly mentioned taking off more clothes.

Luna informed Sheila that her plan to seduce Will had not worked. Sheila told Luna to keep trying to get Will's attention. Luna remained confident and imagined what might have happened had Will accepted her proposal. She was determined to win Will over and said she would not give up.

While addressing the latest developments in the show's storyline, fans took to social media to voice their opinions about Luna's attempts to seduce Will. After witnessing Luna's determination, viewers wondered whether she would cross the line to win Will's affection. A user named Linda Weischedel posted on Facebook on April 15, 2025, asking whether Will would eventually end up sleeping with Luna.

Linda stated:

"Do you think Will is going to sleep with Luna??"

While answering a question posed by Linda, a fan named Patricia Harris suggested that Luna might drug Will to make him sleep with her. Patricia wrote:

"She'll probably drug him into doing it."

A post made by a fan, saying that Luna might drug Will (Image via Facebook/The Bold and the Beautiful)

Several fans commented on the thread and continued the discussion, expressing similar sentiments about Luna trying to drug Will to make him sleep with her. A netizen observed that this summarizes the show's entire plot, implying that Will could end up with Luna. In contrast, another fan suggested that Luna might sedate Will to sleep with him and become pregnant.

More fan reactions sharing the same sentiments (Image via Facebook/The Bold and the Beautiful)

One viewer called Will out and noted that it would be dumb if he slept with Luna. On the other hand, several fans stated that Luna would get pregnant with Will's child so that she could have him for life.

Fans speculate what could happen next on the show (Image via Facebook/The Bold and the Beautiful)

Current plot dynamics of The Bold and the Beautiful

In this episode, Liam decided to keep his medical condition a secret, even though his health was improving under the care of Dr. Grace Buckingham.

Bridget was shocked to learn that Hope was unaware of Liam's health crisis. Liam explained that only his doctors, Steffy, and Finn were informed of his medical condition. He stated that he did not want to worry anyone until he had recovered.

Meanwhile, Finn and Steffy arrived at the hospital to see Liam. Steffy wanted to stay close to Liam while he recovered. Liam expressed that he hoped to be fit enough to attend Kelly's father-daughter dance.

Although Steffy urged Liam to prioritize his health, he maintained that he wanted to make the night special for Kelly. Liam held Steffy's hands and thanked her for giving him another chance to do better.

Later, Hope informed Deacon about how tense she was regarding Liam. She was worried because Liam did not call or check in on Beth. Although Deacon tried to comfort Hope, saying things would get better, Hope felt uneasy.

In the meantime, Will tried to get closer to Electra and expressed his desire to take their relationship forward. However, Electra said that she needed more time as she was not ready.

Also Read: What is Wink Martindale's net worth? Details explored as The Bold and the Beautiful actor passes away at 91.

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can watch new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount+.

