"LEAVE US ALONE!" - CBS crossover plans spark backlash from The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless fans

Recently, rumors sparked about CBS planning a soap crossover. Fans speculated that the soap opera Beyond the Gates will be doing crossovers with the daytime dramas The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless.

Although the rumors remain unconfirmed as the authorities have not announced a crossover yet, daytime fans criticized the move and shared sentiments opposing the potential soap crossover.

While addressing the latest developments in the world of soap operas, a user named Ralph Miller posted on Facebook, saying that CBS has recently announced a crossover between The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless. Ralph stated:

"It's been announced by CBS that Beyond the Gates will be doing crossovers with The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless."

One fan, going by the name J. Humes, responded to the post made by Ralph and talked about not being interested in the crossover. Humes wrote:

"NOT INTERESTED AT ALL!!!! LEAVE US ALONE!"

A post made by a fan, saying that viewers are not interested in a crossover (Image via Facebook/The Bold and the Beautiful)

Several fans commented on the thread and continued the conversation, sharing similar sentiments about the potential CBS soap crossover. While a netizen debunked the rumor, saying that it is not true, many fans opposed the crossover.

More fan reactions sharing the same sentiments (Image via Facebook/The Bold and the Beautiful)

Many viewers shared their thoughts about the CBS soap operas while discussing the possible crossover. While praising the storylines of The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless, one viewer stated that she does not like the new soap, Beyond the Gates. On the other hand, several fans joined the debate and voted against the crossover.

Fans voice their opinions about the soap crossover (Image via Facebook/The Bold and the Beautiful)

Current plot dynamics of The Bold and the Beautiful

In the latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful that aired on April 17, 2025, Sheila tried to cheer Luna up, saying that they would eventually win Finn over. While explaining how she wanted to connect with Finn, Luna said that Steffy never allowed it to happen.

Sheila showed up at Finn's office unannounced. When Finn grew furious, Sheila talked about his daughter. However, Finn stated that he could not ignore Luna's past and refused to accept her as his daughter.

Meanwhile, on The Bold and the Beautiful, Bridget informed Liam about his recovery. When Liam started talking about his daughter, Bridget was surprised. While discussing his bond with Finn, Liam told Steffy that their family needed to stay together.

Liam blamed his father for protecting Luna. Although Steffy was angry, she tried to move forward. When he asked about Finn's opinion about Luna, Steffy made it clear that she had no plans of allowing Luna to become a part of their lives.

Later, in The Bold and the Beautiful, Hope met Deacon and thanked him for supporting her during her personal and professional crisis. Deacon explained to Hope that he did not like the fact that Sheila was Luna's grandmother.

In the meantime, Hope reminded Deacon that Luna had previously killed two people. She warned him by saying that Sheila could use Luna to get back into the lives of everyone. After talking about Sheila's motives, she asked Deacon to prevent it from happening.

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can watch new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

About the author Aranya Dhar Aranya Dhar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda, where he covers all things pop culture and daily soap operas. With over 7 years of experience in the media and entertainment industry, he has previously worked as a copywriter at Inception Advertising and rapidly advanced from creative writer to assistant manager at Zee Entertainment Enterprises, where he led a team of writers.



He holds a master’s degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University, which motivated him towards writing. Aranya likes to capture the ethos of contemporary society and give words to the intersection of media and pop culture. His academic pursuits also included presenting research papers at international conferences and he is a member of the Comparative Literature Association of India.



In his free time, Aranya enjoys trekking in the mountains and finding spiritual fulfilment in nature. One can often find him sipping a cup of hot tea while admiring the flora and fauna in a remote village in the Himalayas. Believing there’s something to learn from everyone, he admires various personalities from Mozart, and Bob Dylan, to Anurag Kashyap. Know More