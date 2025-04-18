Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful are excited about the upcoming fashion show episode (scheduled to air on April 24), known for featuring special guest stars. These events happen once or twice a year when Forrester Creations puts on or joins a fashion show.

Ad

The Bold and the Beautiful posted on Instagram on April 15, 2025, teasing the guest stars who will be attending the fashion show on the daytime drama. The post stated:

"Can you guess the divas in our upcoming episode?"

The first picture in the Instagram post featured Spencer Pratt and his wife, Heidi Montag, sitting in the front row near the runway, while the second photograph showcased him capturing a photo of his wife. The teaser pictures were followed by clear shots of the scenes, as the CBS soap opera wrote:

Ad

Trending

"We’d expect nothing less than front row for these guest stars."

In the post, viewers also noticed The Young and the Restless fame Lauralee Bell (Christine Blair) and actor Markell Washington seated in the front row. Tune in to CBS and save the date as the fashion show kicks off next week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Ad

For the ones who are unfamiliar with Montag, she and Pratt gained recognition in the entertainment industry while appearing on the MTV reality series The Hills from 2006 to 2010 and returned for The Hills: New Beginnings from 2019 to 2021. The celebrity couple has been married since 2008 and has two children together.

Current plot dynamics of The Bold and the Beautiful

The latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful aired on April 17, 2025. In this episode, Sheila attempted to comfort Luna by saying that they would work on winning Finn over. Luna talked about wanting to bond with Finn, but Steffy never allowed it to happen.

Ad

Sheila arrived at Finn's office and told him that it was great that he had a daughter. Finn hesitated and explained that Luna's past could not be ignored. When Finn argued that Luna was not his daughter, Sheila had no words to tell him.

Ad

Meanwhile, on The Bold and the Beautiful, Bridget told Liam that he was healing well. When Liam talked about Luna being Finn's daughter, she was shocked. Liam told Steffy about his bond with Finn, suggesting that their family needed to stay united.

In the meantime, Liam blamed his father for helping Luna get released. Despite being furious, Steffy decided to focus on moving forward. When Liam asked about Finn's opinion about Luna, she said that they had no plans of letting Luna into their lives.

Ad

Ad

Later, in The Bold and the Beautiful, Hope thanked Deacon for supporting her during a difficult time. Deacon said that he did not like the fact that Luna was Sheila's granddaughter.

However, Hope told Deacon that Sheila could bond with Luna in the way he bonded with her. She warned that Sheila could strategically use Luna to get back into everyone's lives. She then urged Deacon to stop that from happening.

Ad

Also Read: "She will drug him" - The Bold and the Beautiful fans suspect that Luna might cross the line to get Will

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can watch new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aranya Dhar Aranya Dhar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda, where he covers all things pop culture and daily soap operas. With over 7 years of experience in the media and entertainment industry, he has previously worked as a copywriter at Inception Advertising and rapidly advanced from creative writer to assistant manager at Zee Entertainment Enterprises, where he led a team of writers.



He holds a master’s degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University, which motivated him towards writing. Aranya likes to capture the ethos of contemporary society and give words to the intersection of media and pop culture. His academic pursuits also included presenting research papers at international conferences and he is a member of the Comparative Literature Association of India.



In his free time, Aranya enjoys trekking in the mountains and finding spiritual fulfilment in nature. One can often find him sipping a cup of hot tea while admiring the flora and fauna in a remote village in the Himalayas. Believing there’s something to learn from everyone, he admires various personalities from Mozart, and Bob Dylan, to Anurag Kashyap. Know More