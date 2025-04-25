What happened at the fashion show on The Bold and the Beautiful? Everything to know about the highlights of the event 

The Bold and the Beautiful is one of American television's oldest and longest-running shows. The show's first episode aired on March 23, 1987. This daytime soap opera is set in Los Angeles, California. The major plot of The Bold and the Beautiful revolves around the Forrester family and their luxury fashion brand, Forrester Creations.

In the recent episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, which aired on April 24, 2025, fans saw a fashion show taking place, where the new line of Forrester Creations was unveiled. This episode was further filled with drama and confrontations.

Brooke and Taylor got into an argument, while Steffy welcomed celebrities like Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag. Besides, the speech by Eric and Ridge made everyone emotional, while they waited for the showstopper.

Here's everything that happened at the fashion show on The Bold and the Beautiful

The Forrester brothers, Eric and Ridge, were backstage patrolling the styling and the execution of models. It was similar to the very first episode of The Bold and the Beautiful that aired over three decades ago. In the current episode of the show, the audience was excited by Eric's surprise. It was about the showstopper that he had planned, which was none other than Brooke.

Ridge had no idea that Brooke was going to be the special showstopper for the event. Katie arrived backstage to cheer everyone up, and while they were looking at the guestlist, they saw Taylor's name. Brooke thought it must be Ridge who added her name and that she might be wearing something custom-made for her.

Elsewhere on The Bold and the Beautiful, Steffy was seen welcoming and attending guests for the fashion show. The reality stars Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag made an appearance on the daytime soap opera for the fashion show, sitting in the front row.

Social media influencer, Markell Washington, and Christine Blair (actor Lauralee Bell from The Young and the Restless) from Genoa City were also seen attending the fashion event.

While the show was going on, it portrayed the work of Ivy and Electra, young designers at Forrester Creations, who were looking to impress Steffy.

On the other hand, Cater was missing Hope's presence in all this as she recently got fired by the Forresters. Daphane comforted Carter, and mentioned that he should stay in the moment and enjoy the show as Daphane wanted him to focus on her.

While Katie and Donna were helping Brooke get ready for her showstoppers outfit, Taylor stormed in. Taylor walked in while Brooke was getting ready for the big surprise. Taylor asked Katie and Donna to leave her alone with Brooke. She slammed the door, locking it from the inside, and labelled her as an attention seeker.

The two got into a heated argument while Ridge was on the front stage making everyone emotional with his speech. He thanked Eric for making it all happen and Carter for taking the brand to new heights.

Eric took over the speech and thanked the audience for attending the show. He teased them with a surprise as the audience awaited the showstopper. However, there was a no-show as Taylor had been arguing with the showstopper backstage.

The Bold and the Beautiful episode came to an end with the audience waiting for the showstopper, and Brooke and Taylor arguing.

Fans of the daytime soap opera can catch the latest episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful on the CBS Network and Paramount Plus.

