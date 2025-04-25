The Bold and the Beautiful recap (April 24, 2025): Brooke and Taylor’s locked-in confrontation disrupts the show

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful, aired on April 24, 2025, Ridge and Eric led the team through final touches of the fashion show, while Taylor’s surprise arrival added tension between her and Brooke.

Backstage was busy and glamorous, with designers, models, and influencers getting ready. Ivy and Electra’s line impressed early, while Carter, Zende, and Daphne kept things running smoothly.

Just before Brooke’s surprise appearance in Eric’s showstopper dress, she and Taylor got into an argument. The door locked behind them, leaving both women trapped and throwing the show into chaos.

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for the episode aired on Thursday, April 24, 2025

Forrester fashion show preparations reach a fever pitch

At Forrester Creations on The Bold and the Beautiful, Ridge was busy finalizing the fashion show details, working with Eric on the designs. Backstage, everyone was in a rush, with designers and models preparing for the big event. Eric told Brooke about the surprise showstopper he had perfected overnight.

Katie and Brooke checked the guest list, noticing Taylor Hayes had been added. Steffy tried to stay calm but was clearly annoyed. She greeted Christine from Genoa City while Katie went over last-minute details. Steffy sent Taylor backstage to avoid causing drama too soon.

Ivy and Electra impress, while personal dramas bubble under the surface

As guests arrived, Ivy and Electra’s fashion line quickly grabbed attention. Will complimented Electra, clearly impressed. Steffy welcomed celebrities Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag, adding excitement to the event. Carter chatted with Daphne, who praised his efforts to regain the Forresters' trust.

Backstage, Carter thought about Hope, but Daphne urged him to focus on the future, hinting at their own chemistry. Charlie added humor by getting flustered over missing keys. Zende kept the team on track, while Ridge reminded everyone of the high stakes.

Ridge and Eric give emotional speeches as the crowd awaits the showstopper

The fashion show on The Bold and the Beautiful started with Ridge on stage, praising Eric as the heart of Forrester Creations. He also thanked Carter for turning the company into a global brand. Eric followed with his speech, teasing the surprise showstopper.

Backstage, Eric told Brooke that despite Taylor being there, Ridge’s heart was still with her. Brooke smiled, knowing she was about to walk the runway in a stunning gown designed just for her. Katie and Donna helped her get ready, excited for the moment.

Brooke and Taylor’s confrontation halts the show

As Brooke put on the showstopper dress, Taylor unexpectedly appeared, demanding to talk. She accused Brooke of pushing her aside and questioned her place in the event. Brooke explained that Taylor wasn’t part of the fashion world or the Forrester family, but the argument quickly heated up. In frustration, Taylor slammed the door, locking them inside.

Brooke said Taylor didn’t belong, and Taylor responded by pointing out Brooke’s need for attention. Backstage, panic spread as no one could find Brooke. The director called for the showstopper model, unaware she was stuck.

Tensions boil over as the show hangs in limbo

Brooke and Taylor’s argument grew worse in the dressing room. Brooke claimed Ridge would always choose her, while Taylor refused to back down. The show outside stalled as their fight continued.

Outside, Ridge was excited for Eric’s showstopper, while Eric praised the gown. When no model appeared, the audience started to notice the delay, building tension. As The Bold and the Beautiful episode ended, Brooke and Taylor were still locked in the room, with the show at risk.

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus

