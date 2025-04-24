"Hope gets blamed for what everyone does" – The Bold and the Beautiful fans call out double standards

The Bold and the Beautiful fans have noticed for a while now that Hope is held to a higher standard whenever she messes up, even if what she did was the same or worse than something else characters have done.

With tensions already running high due to recent plot twists, lots of people are seizing this moment to express how irritated they are that Hope always seems to take the blame when other people get to just walk away.

It is not the first time Hope has been in the midst of such a scandal, but the tone and level of vitriol of the recent responses show how exhausted many viewers feel.

The double standard has long been a recurring point of criticism within fan communities, and the recent comments reflect years of escalating frustration with the way the storylines still play out.

"None of them think about the others when they are messing in someone else's business and sleeping with the other's mate. Hope gets blamed for what everyone does. It is not Stuffy's business to be telling Liam about his health issue, if Finn wasn't there she would have him stripped and never mind his health issue."

A comment expressed frustration that Hope is getting blamed for something everyone does.

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook/@The Bold and the Beautiful✅)

Some mentioned prior events, like Steffy's infamous interactions with Bill and her on-again, off-again relationship with Liam, as proof that Hope's behavior is no different from anyone else's. And then she's the one who's getting thrashed for it.

Others noted that Liam repeatedly changing between Steffy and Hope was always glazed over, yet Hope kissing Thomas or Finn becomes a character assassination.

Not everyone agreed with the remarks. Others still faulted Hope for what occurred with Liam, Thomas, Finn, and Carter. But even those drew other comments defending Hope's entitlement to move on or screw up like anyone else.

Recent developments on The Bold and the Beautiful

Hope Logan has been caught in the middle of many emotional shifts. Since her explosion at Thomas and her breakup with Carter, she's been spending more time with her mom and reflecting on past decisions.

There is also mounting tension over her future at Forrester Creations after her second exit from the company. Behind the scenes, an enormous medical crisis is brewing.

Liam, ex of Hope and father of Beth, has been diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor. Steffy and Hope's sister Bridget is aware, but Hope remains in the dark.

Ridge made recent remarks regarding the co-parenting skills of Liam with Steffy, which some think is a subtle pointer towards what lies ahead, maybe a closer relationship between the families as Liam's health goes for worsens.

Steffy is also preparing to leave the canvas soon for maternity leave. That aside, there is a rumor that her departure may be related to Liam's health. Fans feel this situation may force Steffy and Hope to come together for the sake of their children, especially Beth and Kelly.

Despite their troubled past, Hope and Steffy may not have any other option but to work together as a team during this crisis. Whether peace or more drama ensues is yet to be seen, but with Liam's life hanging in the balance, all the relationships are soon to be put to the test.

Fans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

