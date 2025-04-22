Why are Poppy and Sheila clashing on The Bold and the Beautiful? Feud explained

The daytime soap opera, The Bold and the Beautiful, is an American television series created by William J. Bell and Lee Phillip Bell. The show, which was first aired in 1987, is set in Los Angeles and dives into the lives of some of the major families like the Forresters, Logans, Spencers, and others. In a recent turn of events, fans of the daytime soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful saw two friends turn rivals with a cake fight on top.

Poppy and Sheila, who formerly became friends, got into an aggressive exchange of slaps, following which they used the cake to attack each other. The two had started getting along well; Poppy also discussed the challenges she has been facing as a mother. However, things went south when Sheila found out that Poppy had an affair with Finn, her son, and as a result, Luna is her granddaughter.

Reason behind Poppy and Sheila's fight on The Bold and the Beautiful

In the recent episodes of the daytime soap opera, fans of the show saw Sheila, who plays the antagonist, getting along with Poppy. The two bonded over having differences with their children since it was discovered earlier that Sheila Carter is the mother of Finn (Dr. John Finnegan).

John, who had a brief affair with Poppy in the past, was unaware of the fact that Luna is his daughter. Poppy revealing the truth behind Luna's paternity created significant issues in the lives of Steffy and Finn, as Luna had previously attempted to kill Steffy.

Poppy and Sheila had developed a bond when they shared about their distorted families; however, Poppy hadn't revealed that Sheila is indeed Luna's grandmother. When Poppy confided in Sheila and told her about her problems with Luna, Sheila bonded with her and gave her tips to persuade a man using her beauty and charm.

When Sheila finds out that she is related to Luna, she is desperate to build her family back, and decides to do everything in her power to achieve that. Sheila confronted Poppy about the truth, the argument got heated, and the two got into a physical confrontation. Luna slapped Sheila in the face, and to get back at her, Sheila picked a handful of cake and pushed it down Poppy's mouth.

Poppy pushed Sheila away and told her that if she wanted to have Luna, she can have her, and leave Poppy. Sheila smirks at the realisation that she can have her granddaughter and build her family like she wanted to.

Other plot dynamics concerning Sheila's dream to rebuild her family on The Bold and the Beautiful

Elsewhere in the past on the daytime soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful, Sheila's partner Deacon had given her an ultimatum to choose between him and her 'crazy granddaughter Luna'. Though she chose Decon at that moment, she is now desperate to build what she did not have, a happy family.

Currently on The Bold and the Beautiful, Luna has a little crush on Will Spencer, who is already in a relationship with Electra Forrester. In order to get his attention, she seeks help from Sheila and makes a move on Will, knowing that he is committed.

Fans of the soap opera can catch the latest episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful on the CBS Network.

