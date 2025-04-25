The Bold and the Beautiful released a new episode on April 24, 2025. In this episode, Ridge and Eric worked towards executing a fashion show. Brooke was supposed to make a surprise appearance in Eric's showstopper dress. While Eric and Ridge led the team through the final touches of the show, Eric informed Brooke about the showstopper he had perfected overnight.

As the storyline of The Bold and the Beautiful progressed, Taylor's sudden arrival sparked tension between her and Brooke. Right before Brooke's appearance in Eric's showstopper dress, she engaged in an argument with Taylor. The fashion show took a turn when the door got locked and both the women were trapped inside.

What happened to Brooke during the fashion show before she appeared as Eric's surprising showstopper?

In the latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Eric informed Brooke about the showstopper he had planned. When Brooke and Katie checked the guest list, they noticed that Taylor Hayes had been added.

Backstage, Eric told Brooke that Ridge's heart was with her even though Taylor was present at the scene. Brooke smiled, thinking that she was going to walk the runway in a gown designed just for her. In the meantime, Katie and Donna helped Brooke get ready for her big moment.

While Brooke was putting on the showstopper dress, Taylor arrived at the scene unexpectedly and demanded to talk to her. She questioned Brooke's position in the event and accused her of pushing her to the side. As the argument escalated, Brooke stated that Taylor was neither a part of the fashion world nor the Forrester family.

Taylor slammed the door out of frustration, locking them inside. When Brooke remarked that Taylor did not belong there, the latter called out Brooke's need for attention. Everyone started panicking backstage as they couldn't trace Brooke. The director looked for the showstopper model, not knowing that she was stuck.

Other developments in the storyline of The Bold and the Beautiful

In The Bold and the Beautiful, Ridge finalized the details of the fashion show while Eric worked on the designs. Everyone was in a rush backstage as the models and the designers prepared for the big event.

On the other hand, Steffy became annoyed, but tried to remain calm. While Katie looked over the last-minute details, Steffy greeted Christine from Genoa City. Steffy asked Taylor to go to the backstage to avoid causing drama.

On the other hand, Daphne appreciated Carter's efforts to regain the trust of the Forresters. When Carter was thinking about Hope, Daphne urged him to think about the future.

Meanwhile, on The Bold and the Beautiful, Ivy and Electra's fashion line captivated the guests' attention. Will complimented Electra after getting impressed. Steffy then welcomed celebrity guests, Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag.

As the show started, Ridge appeared onstage and praised Eric as the heart of Forrester Creations. He then thanked Carter for helping in turning the company into a global brand. Later, Eric started giving a speech, where he teased the surprise showstopper, Brooke.

In the final moments of the show, as Brooke and Taylor's argument grew worse, Brooke explained that Ridge would always choose her. Taylor refused to back down and continued to fight. In the meantime, the fashion show got stalled as Brooke got herself locked in the dressing room.

Ridge was excited to witness the showstopper as Eric praised the special gown. When no model arrived on the ramp, the audience started noticing the delay. Lastly, tensions started mounting as Taylor and Brooke were still locked in the room, putting the event at risk.

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can watch new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

