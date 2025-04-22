"Gag a maggot" - Fans express their disapproval over Taylor and Ridge's relationship on The Bold and the Beautiful

According to the storyline of The Bold and the Beautiful, Ridge and Taylor got closer to each other as romance started brewing between the two of them. Previously, Brooke begged Ridge to come back and made several attempts to win him back. However, Ridge decided to be with Taylor when he had to choose between Brooke and Taylor.

In the episode of The Bold and the Beautiful that premiered on April 21, 2025, Taylor surprised Ridge by visiting him at the Forrester mansion. When Taylor praised Liam for always being there for Kelly, Ridge agreed and said that Liam was a good father. Their conversation turned emotional and they started talking about parenting as they got closer to each other.

While addressing the romance between Ridge and Taylor, fans took to social media to express their opinions about their relationship. Viewers voiced their strong disapproval of Taylor and Ridge's relationship and opposed the idea of them becoming a couple. A user named Liza Nigro posted on Facebook on April 21, 2025, speaking against Taylor and Ridge's romance. Liza stated:

"Ewwwwwww Taylor and Ridge gross. Makes me sick to my stomach."

One fan, going by the name Linda Caroll, responded to Liza's post, asking to gag a maggot. She was referring to Taylor, urging the showrunners to shut her mouth. Linda wrote:

"Gag a maggot."

A post made by a fan, commenting about Taylor's character (Image via Facebook/The Bold and the Beautiful)

Several fans commented on the thread and continued the conversation, sharing similar sentiments about Ridge and Taylor's relationship. While a netizen stated that Taylor's character seemed lame, another fan pointed out that it was time Taylor got back to her husband.

More fan reactions sharing the same sentiments (Image via Facebook/The Bold and the Beautiful)

Many viewers engaged in an argument, debating about Ridge's romantic entanglement with Taylor. One viewer came to their rescue, claiming that Taylor and Ridge make a great couple. On the other hand, another fan commented that Taylor should be taken off the show.

Fans voice their opinions about Ridge and Taylor (Image via Facebook/The Bold and the Beautiful)

Current plot dynamics of The Bold and the Beautiful

The latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful aired on April 21, 2025. In this episode, Steffy received a message from Finn. She tried to remain calm while Liam and Kelly were having fun together.

When Kelly asked Steffy to capture a photograph, Liam made funny faces with her. Steffy tried to hide her tears after getting emotional. When Kelly asked why she was crying, Steffy explained that she was happy to see them together.

Meanwhile, on The Bold and the Beautiful, Finn informed Grace and Bridget that he had sent a text to Steffy. When he asked them about Liam's health condition, they informed Finn that Liam had an inoperable brain tumor.

Finn was worried since Liam did not know how serious his condition was. When Steffy told Finn about Liam's whereabouts, he ventured out to meet Liam. Bridget broke down as she got upset thinking about Liam and how it would affect Hope, Beth, Steffy, and Kelly.

Later, in The Bold and the Beautiful, Kelly asked to keep dancing with Liam, but he seemed quite tired. Steffy told them that it was time to go to bed. When Finn arrived at the scene, Liam insisted that he was fine. However, Finn and Steffy were worried about his health.

Finn informed Steffy about the new scans. He informed her that Liam had a tumor, which had no cure, hinting at the fact that he was dying. In the meantime, Liam became dizzy while reading a story to Kelly. He tried his best to hide the truth about his health from Kelly.

Also Read: The Bold and the Beautiful weekly update (April 14 to 18, 2025): Luna tries to seduce Will while Liam decides to hide his medical condition

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can watch new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

