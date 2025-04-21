The Bold and the Beautiful recap (April 21, 2025): Liam’s heartbreaking diagnosis shakes the family

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful, aired on April 21, 2025, Steffy tried to stay strong while spending time with Liam and Kelly. While they shared a happy moment, Steffy knew the heartbreaking truth about Liam’s condition.

Liam, unaware of how serious things were, enjoyed dancing with Kelly. Steffy held back tears, knowing what Finn had just told her.

Meanwhile, Taylor and Ridge talked about parenting and Liam’s bond with his daughters. When Finn came home with the sad news, Steffy could no longer hide how much pain she was in.

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for the episode aired on Monday, April 21, 2025

A picture-perfect moment with a painful undercurrent

At the cliff house on The Bold and the Beautiful, Steffy got a text from Finn and tried to stay calm while Liam and Kelly had fun together. Kelly asked Steffy to take a picture, and Liam, though a bit dizzy, smiled and made funny faces with her. Steffy got emotional and tried to hide her tears.

When Kelly asked why she was crying, Steffy said she was just happy seeing them together. Liam told Kelly everything was fine and said she looked beautiful. Kelly hugged him, saying she never wanted to let him go. Liam said he felt the same. Steffy quietly texted Finn.

The diagnosis was confirmed, and a race against time began

At the hospital on The Bold and the Beautiful, Finn told Grace and Bridget he had texted Steffy and asked again if Liam’s condition was confirmed. They told him the sad news that Liam had an inoperable brain tumor. They had been treating a brain bleed and didn’t know about the tumor until now. Finn was shocked and worried since Liam didn’t know how serious it was.

When Steffy replied that Liam was at the cliff house, Finn left to go see them. Grace made a private call and confirmed the diagnosis hadn’t changed and there was no treatment. Bridget broke down, upset about how young Liam was and how this would affect Hope, Steffy, Beth, and Kelly. She wondered how Liam could ever say goodbye to his girls.

Reflections at the Forrester Mansion

At the Forrester mansion on The Bold and the Beautiful, Taylor surprised Ridge, who had just finished a call about a fashion show. Instead of working late, they looked at photos of Kelly in her dance dress and talked about how special the moment was for her and Liam.

Taylor praised Liam for always being there for Kelly, even though he didn’t live with his daughters. Ridge agreed and said Liam was a good father. Their talk turned emotional as they reflected on how fast time goes and how precious these moments are.

The reality sets in

At the cliff house on The Bold and the Beautiful, Kelly asked Liam for another dance, but he was too tired. Steffy said it was bedtime. When Finn came in, Kelly told him about their dance and said Liam got “super tired.” Liam said he was fine, but Steffy and Finn looked worried.

Finn later told Steffy that new scans showed Liam has a tumor and there’s no cure. This meant he was dying. In Kelly’s room, Liam tucked her in but became dizzy and had trouble reading her story. He kept the truth from her.

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus

