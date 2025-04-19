The Bold and the Beautiful preview sees an unforgettable fashion show, Taylor and Brooke feud, and Steffy breaking the heartbreaking news to Liam 

The April 21–25 week on The Bold and the Beautiful promises a mix of glamour, heartache, and confrontation. As Forrester Creations prepares its eagerly awaited fashion show, several characters are entangled in what will change their lives.

Ad

The weekly preview of The Bold and the Beautiful shows that Ridge and Eric will launch a new couture collection on the show, which generates interest among celebrity guests and fashion observers.

Reality television personalities Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag will also appear as themselves, mingling with the crowd and bringing real-world buzz to the fantasy runway. Christine Blair from The Young and the Restless, played by Lauralee Bell, will also make a crossover appearance, further connecting the worlds of Genoa City and Los Angeles.

Ad

Trending

However, a dramatic face-off between Brooke and Taylor will happen backstage. In a back-stair backstage dressing room, things will come to a head as Brooke demands an explanation for the latest Taylor misbehavior.

Ad

Steffy will also be facing even more intimate problems with Liam. Hearing about Liam's medical condition from Finn, she'll be getting set to deliver agonizing news to her former spouse.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and contains spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful

Liam's terminal diagnosis shocks him after Steffy delivers the news on The Bold and the Beautiful

Liam is in the middle of the chaos, having his life turned upside down. Finn will confirm that Liam has an inoperable mass in his brain, and this will be the beginning of a life-or-death ordeal.

Ad

Steffy might hear the terrible news first via text, but she'll insistently state that she wishes to present the diagnosis in person. Finn will do as she wishes, and Steffy will take matters into her own hands and sit down with Liam and inform him of the severity of his diagnosis.

When he is told, Liam will be initially shaken but will ultimately refuse to allow the prognosis to serve as a death sentence. Instead, he will vow to battle to survive and explore every existing treatment option, regardless of whether it is experimental or remote.

Ad

Fashion show steals the limelight on The Bold and the Beautiful

Ad

While Steffy tries to hold herself together, she'll continue to host the long-awaited Forrester Creations fashion show. Regardless of whether a personal crisis breaks out backstage, the show goes on and will include Ridge and Eric revealing their new line of couture to an adoring crowd.

The guest list will include reality television personalities Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag, as well as crossover guest Christine Blair of The Young and the Restless. Eric will tease that the show is "full of mystery and magic," setting the stage for a night to remember on the runway.

Ad

Meanwhile, Zende's omission from the show due to Hope for the Future's ongoing marginalization will mar an otherwise bouncy night. Even in the glitz, unresolved frustrations and emotional undertones will simmer beneath the surface.

Brooke confronts Taylor on The Bold and the Beautiful

Ad

Behind the spotlight flashes and designer duds, Taylor and Brooke will privately confront one another. Backstage, Brooke will confront Taylor and make her account for what she's done, slamming the door behind them and filling the air with explosive tension.

It seems like Taylor has done something that Brooke feels is at a core level threatening, perhaps with Ridge, because the age-old war between them is on the verge of simmering again.

Ad

The locked-room showdown is about to boil over in an instant, as tensions and distrust accumulated over the years on the brink of boiling over at this instant. While the fashion show continues just out of earshot, this conflict within could revive old sores with long-term repercussions on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Fans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Preethika Vijayakumar Preethika Vijayakumar is a Daily Soap writer at Sportskeeda with a keen interest in pop culture. Although a law student, her curiosity about the world and passion for writing inspired her to explore and analyze the complex narrative and diverse character arcs that define the daily soaps.



With experience as a legal content writer, Preethika also achieved a notable accomplishment as her work was published in a book about criminology and victimology. As a fellow binge-watcher, Preethika aims to provide insightful analysis based on her firsthand viewing experiences, ensuring accuracy and relevance in her writing.



Outside of professional endeavors, she enjoys reading, playing guitar, and creating ceramics. Her favorite celebrity is Jensen Ackles, and if given the opportunity, Preethika would love to be a part of his show, Supernatural, although she isn’t sure she could last until the end. Know More