“Ridge always comes back to Brooke” – The Bold and the Beautiful fans say Taylor can’t deny Ridge’s pattern

Longtime fans of The Bold and the Beautiful know that Brooke Logan and Taylor Hayes have always been rivals since Ridge Forrester has been yo-yoing between them for years. While Brooke and Ridge are known as each other's destiny, Taylor had a fulfilling romance with Ridge sharing their children, Steffy and Thomas, as part of the family.

However, their recent interaction found Brooke claiming that Ridge always made his way back to her. In response, Taylor warned Brooke against making a comeback in Ridge's life. Many of the soap's fans turned to social media to express their take on Taylor's reaction to Brooke's declaration. One viewer, identifying as Linda Lowe, commented:

"Yes it's true Ridge always comes back to Brooke."

A fan's comment about Taylor's reaction towards Brooke on B&B (Image via Facebook/@The Bold and the Beautiful)

Linda was replying to Gina Knox Baker on her Facebook fan page post where she remarked about Taylor's expression showing acceptance for Brooke's assertion about her and Ridge.

The original post from a fan on Facebook (Image via Facebook/@The Bold and the Beautiful)

Many other fans have voiced similar opinions stating that Brooke's view was the truth.

Fan reactions supporting the original post (Image via Facebook/@The Bold and the Beautiful)

However, some others have pointed out how Ridge always moves between the two women in a cycle. While some fans think Ridge will not come back to Brooke, others want Brooke to reunite with Nick Marone.

Some fan responses expressing counter debates (Image via Facebook/@The Bold and the Beautiful)

The Bold and the Beautiful: Which incident ignited fans on Taylor and Brooke tussle?

Some months ago, Brooke Logan had accepted the position of the CEO of the company after Carter Walton and Hope Logan staged a coup and took over Forrester Creations. While quiting his family business, Ridge Forrester held a grudge against Brooke assuming she betrayed him.

In the subsequent weeks on The Bold and the Beautiful, Ridge grew closer to his former wife, Taylor Hayes, under the happy support from his father, Eric, and daughter, Steffy. As Ridge and Taylor reunited as a couple, Brooke pined to get back with the "love of her life".

In the meantime, engulfed with guilt, Carter tore up the LLC papers and handed over the company to the rightful owners. While Carter and Brooke were retained in their old positions, Steffy Forrester sacked Hope Logan. Brooke stayed back to reach out to Ridge and plead for their romance. However, Ridge rejected her plea.

On Friday's episode, dated April 11, 2025, Taylor Hayes walked into Brooke Logan's room to find her in a lingerie. Brooke assumed that it was Ridge Forrester and started moving out till she saw Taylor and stopped short.

As expected, the two women had an altercation. While Taylor accused Brooke of seducing Ridge, Brooke declared that Ridge was destined to be with her and would find his way back to her. A dismissive Taylor told Brooke that Ridge was done with her. However, when Taylor connected with Daphne Rose, she inadvertently let on her worries vowing to keep Brooke away from Ridge.

The Bold and the Beautiful: What will likely be Brooke's future love life?

As seen on the current B&B storyline, if Ridge continues to evade Brooke's advances, he may end up in a stable relationship with Taylor after a long separation between the two. However, a heartbroken and single Brooke may either continue to hope for Ridge's return or look for romance elsewhere.

As per Deadline, actor Jack Wagner is slated to reprise his role of Nick Marone on the soap and will appear on B&B in June 2025. It is likely that Nick's return is timed to pair Brooke with him, since the two were involved in the past.

However, recently, Bridget Forrester made one of her guest appearances on the show. Longtime fans may remember, Bridget was married to Nick thrice till she cheated on him. Bringing Nick back in the equation when all his past lovers are in town is expected to add to the soap's drama.

Stay tuned to CBS every weekday to catch Brooke's volatile love life on The Bold and the Beautiful.

