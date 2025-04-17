Who plays Bridget Forrester on The Bold and the Beautiful? Everything to know about the cast behind the character

Bridget Forrester of The Bold and the Beautiful is Brooke Logan's daughter with Eric Forrester. The character's introduction to the storyline started with a paternity controversy, later resolved during the arc. Introduced to the soap's fans in 1992, it was in 1996 that Bridget learnt that Eric, and not Ridge Forrester, was her biological father.

While played by a series of child actors in her early life, Bridget Forrester has been played by Ashley Jones since 2004. Ashley, who joined the regular cast, soon moved to a recurring status in 2011. She has been appearing as Bridget on The Bold and the Beautiful as a guest actor since 2013 till present.

Meanwhile, The Bold and the Beautiful continues to churn out relationship complications blended with business issues for the family of the Forresters. It extends to include their interactions with other families, such as the Logans and the Spencers. B&B is one of the long-running daily soaps airing on CBS since March 1987.

The Bold and the Beautiful: More about Bridget actor, Ashley Jones

Ashley is a Tennessee-born American actress, daughter of a priest-minister, Shawn Jones. Her father moved from Tennessee to Texas when Ashley was five years old, the same age when she started filming for commercials. Her acting career moved to theatre productions by the time she was nine.

While Ashley worked in various on-stage productions, she rose to fame for her role as Megan Dennison on The Young and the Restless, The Bold and the Beautiful sister soap on CBS, till 2001. She was part of ABC's General Hospital playing Parker Forsyth, and HBO's True Blood playing Daphne Landry.

Some of the other notable titles that Ashley has been part of include The Wedding Ringer, 12 Days of Giving, In Flight, The Fire Next Time, 90210, Major Crimes, Criminal Minds, House, The Mentalist, CSI: Cyber, She Fought Alone, The Resident, and many more.

She received four Daytime Emmy Nominations, two each for The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful. Besides acting, Ashley also directs projects and models for fashion wear. She and Brooke actor, Katherine Kelly Lang, are models for Italian fashion and swimwear companies, Impero Couture and Caprese.

A quick glance at Dr. Bridget Forrester

Bridget Forrester was born when her mother, Brooke Logan, had intimacy with both Eric Forrester and Ridge Forrester, leading to a paternity confusion. Added to that, Sheila Carter tampered with the paternity test result proving Ridge as the father. Later, Eric turned out to be her real father.

She shares a complicated relationship with her mother. Her mother mistook her husband, Deacon Sharpe, for Ridge and got intimate with him. This betrayal ended in Brooke getting pregnant with Hope Logan, and the daughter delivered the baby sister.

She later found love with Nick Marone, whom she married multiple times. Despite Nick cheating with other women, including Bridget's aunt, Katie Logan, he remained her soft spot. However, she cheated on Nick with Owen Knight, with whom she shares a son, Logan Forrester Knight. However, after a brief relationship, they separated.

Over the years, Dr. Bridget Forrester returned to Los Angeles from her stay in New York to visit important events in her family, including Eric's 2023 health crisis. She helped cure Eric in collaboration with Finn Finnegan.

Bridget Forrester returned to The Bold and the Beautiful on Wednesday's episode, dated April 16, 2025, discovering Liam Spencer's hospitalization. She questioned his stubbornness over keeping his condition a secret. Currently, she is overseeing Liam's recovery and will need to assert herself to help him.

Catch Ashley Jones as Dr. Bridget in the ongoing storyline of The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

