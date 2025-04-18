The Bold and the Beautiful: 3 major developments to expect this week (April 21 to 25, 2025)

CBS' The Bold and the Beautiful first premiered in 1987 and has won many Daytime Emmy awards for its storylines. The show was created by the producer couple Lee and William Bell and is set in Los Angeles. The Bold and The Beautiful revolves around the lives of the members of the Forrester, Spencer, Carter, and Logan families.

Ad

Celebrity Dirty Laundry spoilers for the upcoming week's episodes of The Bold and The Beautiful from April 21 to 25, 2025, reveal that things will continue getting more dramatic. Luna Nozawa will further plot about how to get Will Spencer's attention on her.

Meanwhile, Liam Spencer will try to make sure he does not disappoint Kelly Spencer, and Carter Walton will hold on to the hope that his relationship with Hope Logan can be fixed.

Ad

Trending

3 major developments to expect on The Bold and The Beautiful from April 21, 2025, to April 25, 2025

1) Luna Nozawa's hefty plans to court Will Spencer

In the upcoming week's episodes of The Bold and The Beautiful, Luna Nozawa will be seen plotting further on how to try to woo Will Spencer. Recently on the show, she had entered the building of Forrester Creations under the disguise of a delivery person to meet Will. She met him while wearing only her underwear, in an attempt to try to make him choose to be with her.

Ad

Ad

When her efforts did not work, she planned to meet Sheila Sharpe to discuss updates. Spoilers of the coming episodes reveal that she and Sheila will collaboratively plan out how to court Will. They will try to eliminate Electra Forrester from the picture since she is in a relationship with him. Luna will have some sort of a twist to throw at Will.

2) Liam Spencer's brain tumor update and his daddy and daughter dance with Kelly Spencer

Ad

Spoilers for the coming episodes of The Bold and The Beautiful reveal that Liam Spencer will make a move that will shock Steffy Forrester to her core. Liam will potentially try to break free from his hospital bed and go over to meet Kelly Spencer to make it in time for her daddy and daughter dance that she had wanted him to attend.

Despite the risks involved, Steffy's heart will be full when she sees Liam and Kelly bonding with each other.

Ad

Ad

Recently on the show, doctors Grace Buckingham and Bridget Forrester had consulted each other on Liam's case and had come to the conclusion that the brain tumor he had was inoperable.

The doctors and the nurses had focused on keeping Liam in the hospital room, helping him recover from his recent surgery. Spoilers reveal that despite their best efforts, he will be able to sneak away to Kelly.

3) Carter Walton's residual feelings for Hope Logan

Ad

Recently on The Bold and The Beautiful, Carter Walton and Hope Logan had a fallout over her ambitions to tighten their hold on Forrester Creations since their organized coup.

Hope had been fired from the company by Steffy, and Brooke had made the decision to hand the company back to the hands of the Forresters. Meanwhile, Daphne Rose had been trying to push Carter to move on from Hope with her.

Ad

In the upcoming episodes of the show, Carter Walton will reveal that he still has feelings for Hope and wishes for them to get back together.

Fans can watch The Bold and The Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alokita Raichaudhuri Alokita Raichaudhuri writes all about the unexpected world of daily soaps at Sportskeeda. An avid reader who enjoys staying updated on pop culture and trivia, she is currently pursuing a degree in English Language and Literature at Jadavpur University.



As a member of a non-profit organization Not Apolitical, which is dedicated to communication and PR, in addition to social change, Alokita combines her passion for writing with her commitment to social service. Her achievements include being named Best Speaker at the 16th National Youth Parliament, where she received recognition from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.



Beyond her academic and professional pursuits, she can be found caring for stray animals, including her beloved dog on campus, Timbi. She draws inspiration from Phoebe Waller-Bridge for her exceptional writing skills and dreams of attending Pink Floyd's 1995 PULSE concert, if only time travel were possible. Know More