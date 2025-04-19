The Bold and the Beautiful weekly update (April 14 to 18, 2025): Luna tries to seduce Will while Liam decides to hide his medical condition

In the previous week on the CBS soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful, intense moments unraveled, leading to dramatic twists in the daytime drama's storyline. While Brooke and Taylor began clashing with each other, Carter was torn between his attraction to Daphne and his feelings for Hope.

Meanwhile, Luna tried to seduce Will by showing up in lingerie, but he rejected her advances and asked her to leave. As Brooke struggled to move on from Ridge, she caught Daphne flirting with Carter. When Sheila talked to Finn about Luna, he refused to accept Luna as his daughter.

By the end of the week, Liam ran away from the hospital. In the meantime, Ridge and Taylor began making out after spending some time alone at home. Lastly, Bridget and Grace delivered some shocking news to Finn about Liam fleeing from the hospital.

With secrets mounting and dramatic moments unraveling in the show's storyline, viewers are eager to find out what happens next on the CBS soap opera.

The Bold and the Beautiful weekly update for episodes aired from April 14 to 18, 2025

Brooke and Taylor clashed against each other

At the beginning of the week on The Bold and the Beautiful, the rivalry between Brooke and Taylor escalated as they exchanged sharp words and sarcasm. Meanwhile, Carter struggled with his feelings for Hope and his growing attraction to Daphne.

Brooke found herself unable to move on from Ridge as she struggled with her feelings for him. She tried to win him back, but he ignored her questions when she asked whether he still loved her. She grew furious when Ridge chose Taylor over her.

Luna tried to seduce Will

Meanwhile, on The Bold and the Beautiful, Luna visited Will and tried to prove that she had changed. However, Will remained skeptical about Luna's true intentions. Although her initial plan to seduce him failed, Luna refused to give up and decided to try again.

Luna attempted to seduce Will by showing up in lingerie, but Will turned down her advances and urged her to leave immediately. When Electra learned that Luna had visited Will, she got upset and worried about Luna's hidden motives.

Liam decided to hide his medical condition

Midweek on The Bold and the Beautiful, Liam decided to keep his health crisis a secret even though he was getting better under Dr. Grace Buckingham's care. Steffy was worried about Liam's health and remained by his side while he recovered.

Meanwhile, Hope asked Deacon why Liam did not inform anyone about his health crisis. Since he did not talk to Beth, Hope sensed that something was wrong.

Finn refused to accept Luna as his daughter

As the storyline of The Bold and the Beautiful progressed, Sheila confronted Finn about Luna, his daughter. Finn brought up Luna's questionable past and refused to acknowledge her as his own.

When Luna told Sheila that she wished to bond with Finn, the latter asked her to remain hopeful. Meanwhile, Finn and Steffy talked about marriage and discussed how Luna's presence had affected their lives.

Other developments in the storyline of The Bold and the Beautiful

By the end of the week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Liam checked himself out of the hospital and ran away. Determined to keep his promise, he visited Kelly to attend the father-daughter dance with her.

Ridge and Taylor spent some time alone at home, and as they grew closer, they started making out. Meanwhile, Brooke decided to intervene after witnessing Daphne flirt with Carter. Later, Bridget and Grace delivered shocking news to Finn about Liam running away from the hospital, leaving Finn shocked.

Viewers of The Bold and the Beautiful can watch new episodes on CBS and Paramount Plus.

